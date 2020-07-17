Maynooth and Limerick universities sticking with re-opening plans despite three-week delay for CAO offers

Maynooth University (MU) and the University of Limerick (UL) are sticking with their re-opening plans despite the three-week delay in the release of the Leaving Cert results and CAO offers.

MU had previously announced that its orientation week for first years would start on September 21, with lectures for first years and continuing students beginning the following week.

A university spokesperson confirmed today that they were pressing ahead with those dates.

Meanwhile, UL is also going ahead with its existing plans to bring first years on to campus on September 28.

The disruption to the Leaving Cert this year had prompted all third-level colleges to pencil in provisional, later starting dates for the first semester.

While MU and UL are sticking to their timelines, that may not be the case for other colleges, all of which are reviewing their arrangements in light of the announcement about the Leaving Cert results and CAO offers.

The results will issue on September 7, three weeks later than usual, and CAO Round 1 offers will come four days later, on September 11.

Students will have until Wednesday September 16 to accept a CAO Round 1 offer and generally more than 90pc of college places are filled then.

CAO Round 2 offers will issue on September 23, and depending on the college, acceptance of a place in that round may mean a slightly later start for those students.

The Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) , the umbrella body for institutes of technology and TU Dublin, said its colleges were committed to affording incoming students the necessary time to make arrangements.

THEA CEO Dr Joseph Ryan said colleges would “continue to show the flexibility and offer the full range of student supports that will assist new entrants in transitioning securely and safely to third level study. “

Acknowledging student concerns, he said the institutes were there “to support you and to ensure that you are facilitated to settle confidently into the coming academic year where our commitment is to protect the student experience that is so valued and characteristic of this sector.”

The association welcomed the clarity in relation to the key dates for receipt of calculated grades college offers.

“We appreciate the considerable work that is going on in the background to deliver on what is an enforced novel approach given the current crisis but also the fact that this detailed process must be equitable for all candidates,” a THEA statement said.

