'Maybe that was a blessing in disguise' - How Dublin's missed shot at one five-in-a-row served as a pressure valve

IT was the Monday beforehand, and Philly McMahon was in typically expansive mood at a Croke Park event promoting the 2017 Allianz Football League final.

The Dublin defender harked back just 16 days to their most recent encounter with Kerry - a stalemate much criticised for its narkiness bordering on anarchy - and alluded to a "more physical" approach from their fellow league finalists.

"I was surprised by the talk after it," McMahon remarked. "What are you expecting?! We're playing Kerry down in Tralee. There's talk and hype about this unbeaten run. The Dublin fans all travel. The atmosphere is electric.

"Kerry got a good start and there was always going to be that physicality. If that's the way they have to play to beat us, that's what they have to do. We can only control what we do."

Philly, it's fair to say, is the last player you'd call a shrinking violet and he clarified that Kerry upping the ante was "something we're not complaining about".

The ink was scarcely dry on the newsprint when Éamonn Fitzmaurice had plenty to complain about, at Kerry's own league final press conference.

But perhaps the most remarkable feature of those McMahon quotes is the reference to "hype about this unbeaten run" … was this the first public admission of awareness by a Dublin player that such a record-shredding achievement even existed?

By week's end, having watched a cannister they had owned for four years handed to Fionn Fitzgerald, Jim Gavin's players retired to that most unfamiliar setting: a losing dressing-room. The epic run, stretching back 36 matches and 25 months, was over.

*************

Through the early weeks of 2017, it was the run that dare not speak its name whenever Dublin players faced a dictaphone – even though everyone else was talking about it.

Gaelic football's record for the longest unbeaten streak, in league and championship, belonged to the Kerry team of 1928-33. It stood at 34 games … and now Jim Gavin's conquistadors were within touching distance.

But the thing is: Dublin were not actually playing that well. Not consistently so, at any rate.

This may have been a simple case of burning off the dirty petrol: as All-Ireland champions still boasting team holiday sun tans, they were the last back in collective training. But might the constant chatter of a looming record have infiltrated the team bubble?

Their games against Tyrone, Donegal and Kerry (the latter to emulate the record) all finished in deadlock. Two of those required injury-time acts of escapology.

Mauled

True, they had mauled Mayo and then, in breaking the old benchmark, pulverised the Rossies. But in their final regulation round, Dublin were filleted by Monaghan's Jack McCarron and fell six adrift by the 48th minute.

The ensuing comeback, crowned by a late Jack McCaffrey goal, was enough to secure a three-point victory and, with that, qualification for yet another league final.

It also reinforced the narrative that Dublin were now one step ahead of Dracula in the immortality industry: not even a wooden stake through the heart could kill them.

But to mythologise any elite outfit, amateur or professional, is a dangerous business … for the team itself.

**************

The 2017 Division 1 final was an entertaining contest between two sides unwilling to bend the knee, one that went right to the last kick … but the real fun and mind games took place outside the white lines.

The comments, before and after, revealed two camps hell-bent on not ceding a psychological edge … primarily with a view to the distinct possibility that they would meet again at the business end of the race for Sam Maguire. (That never happened; Mayo put paid to that.)

McMahon's aforementioned remarks came in the slipstream of comments from former Dublin player Paul Curran (in The Herald) and then Gavin himself (after winning in Clones).

Curran's most pointed post-Tralee criticism - that "Kerry really should be ashamed of themselves" - clearly raised hackles. Yet if you read back his quotes, his complaints were not about aggression or cynicism but rather what he viewed as Kerry's "totally defensive" mindset when facing Dublin.

Then, wouldn't you know, Dublin and Kerry qualified for a league final rematch. Not surprisingly, Gavin was asked about their last meeting. "There was a lot of off-the-ball activity," he noted. "All I can speak for is how Dublin approach the game and we'll continue to play our traditional style of football."

Then McMahon spoke, and Éamonn Fitzmaurice had read enough.

Complaining of a "narrative out there" that wasn't balanced at all, he insisted that Dublin – like all serial winners – have a "seriously hard edge" and cited several previous big-match examples to back up his claim.

While not seeking to paint his own team as whiter-than-white, the Kerry boss added: "My worry was that it was developing into a situation like the All-Ireland final replay last year where there was an orchestrated campaign against Lee Keegan that was effective for the replay."

Straight after the league final, Gavin kept his counsel about all the pre-game sparring. He would not be "speaking ill" of any Kerry player or Fitzmaurice or his team.

But then in early May, Gavin did have his say on another "narrative that was growing in the background that this Dublin team was a cynical team".

Addressing reporters at the Leinster championship launch, his comments were volunteered unprompted. Gavin insisted he was not referring to Fitzmaurice's earlier remarks but, rather, about referees being asked in the media to explain decisions they had failed to give against Dublin.

He reckoned referees had been influenced by this narrative, even though "the facts demonstrate that we're not, in terms of the yellow and black cards, a cynical team."

**************

April 9 was the day that Dublin's latest fourth-quarter comeback finally fell short. "Fantastic performance by Kerry, deserved winners and we'll move on," was Gavin's matter-of-fact summary.

The game itself started well for a team chasing the league version of five-in-a-row and Diarmuid Connolly, making his first start of 2017, kicked them 0-7 to 0-4 ahead in the 21st minute.

Read More

Soon after, Jonathan Lyne was black-carded for pulling down Connolly. But then, for the second weekend running, the Vincent's man also saw black. His card up in Clones was the wrong call – but not this one.

Little did we know that Connolly's days as a Dublin mainstay were numbered; his next ill-fated start, against Carlow, would culminate in a retrospective 12-week ban.

Here, in his league final absence, Kerry fought back to trail by 0-10 to 0-9 at the break. Then they surged five clear as Dublin went scoreless for the entire third quarter.

Cue the seemingly inevitable Dublin fightback, this one propelled by Paul Mannion's 1-2 cameo off the bench. But they never drew level and, in the death throes of injury-time, Dean Rock's attempted equaliser from a 48m free struck the right upright in front of Hill 16.

The run was over.

**************

Some five months later, Dublin were three-in-a-row champions. Nine of their league final team started against Mayo, with Mannion among those promoted. James McCarthy's summer switch to midfield had been a revelation. The stellar old guard of Paul Flynn, Bernard Brogan and Connolly (back from suspension) were now repackaged as impact subs.

Unbearable pressure

On the morning after Rock had serenely blocked out unbearable pressure – and a flying GPS - to land the injury-time free that broke Mayo hearts again, his famous father recalled Dean's disappointment after that tantalising league final miss.

But Barney Rock added: "Maybe that was a blessing in disguise because if that had gone over, all the talk might have been of this invincible team and we might not have won the championship."

When it really mattered, Dublin and Deano delivered.

SCORERS - Kerry: P Geaney 0-8 (5f), D Moran 0-3 (1 ‘45'), D Walsh, M Geaney 0-2 each, J Savage, P Murphy, J Barry, K McCarthy, B Sheehan 0-1 each. Dublin: D Rock 0-6 (4f), P Mannion 1-2, C Kilkenny, C Reddin 0-2 each, P Flynn, P McMahon, J McCarthy, D Connolly 0-1 each.

KERRY: B Kealy; R Shanahan, M Griffin, F Fitzgerald; T Morley, P Murphy, P Crowley; D Moran, J Barry; J Lyne, M Geaney, D Walsh; K McCarthy, P Geaney, J Savage. Subs: G Crowley for Lyne (black 27), D O'Sullivan for Savage (59), BJ Keane for McCarthy (63), B Sheehan for Walsh (67), A Maher for Barry (70), A Spillane for M Geaney (72).

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; P McMahon, M Fitzsimons, D Daly; J McCarthy, C O'Sullivan, E Lowndes; B Fenton, C Reddin; P Flynn, D Connolly, C Kilkenny; B Brogan, D Rock, P Andrews. Subs: N Scully for Connolly (black 30), P Mannion for Andrews (42), MD Macauley for Reddin (49), K McManamon for O'Sullivan (49), D Byrne for Lowndes (60), E O'Gara for Flynn (68).

REF: P Neilan (Roscommon)

ATT: 53,840