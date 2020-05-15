| 12.9°C Dublin

'Maybe that was a blessing in disguise' - How Dublin's missed shot at one five-in-a-row served as a pressure valve

Six days that shaped the 'Decade of the Dubs' - Day 5: 2017 NFL Div 1 Final - Kerry 0-20 Dublin 1-16

Jim Gavin’s Dublin, pictured after the 2017 NFL Division 1 final loss to Kerry. Photo: Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

IT was the Monday beforehand, and Philly McMahon was in typically expansive mood at a Croke Park event promoting the 2017 Allianz Football League final.

The Dublin defender harked back just 16 days to their most recent encounter with Kerry - a stalemate much criticised for its narkiness bordering on anarchy - and alluded to a "more physical" approach from their fellow league finalists.

"I was surprised by the talk after it," McMahon remarked. "What are you expecting?! We're playing Kerry down in Tralee. There's talk and hype about this unbeaten run. The Dublin fans all travel. The atmosphere is electric.

