May 29 newsletter

1. Which laptop and headphones?

My Ask Adrian column advised two different readers on what laptops they should buy, while another reader asked which noise-cancelling headphones are best. I also advised on how to transfer old camcorder mini tapes to a DVD.

2. Zoom’s Irish CIO spoke exclusively to us about “upsetting” headlines

Next week, Zoom will reveal its latest quarterly numbers. Ahead of that, I got an exclusive interview with its chief information officer, Rathfarnham-raised Harry Moseley. He told me about the “upsetting” moments over security reports in recent weeks and growing up as a Jewish kid in Dublin.

3. Trump vs Twitter

There’s been a serious rupture between Donald Trump and Twitter, with Facebook getting involved in the middle. Twitter enraged the US president by sticking a ‘fact check’ warning on one of Trump’s non-factual tweets. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg then unhelpfully said that Twitter shouldn’t have done it and that social platforms shouldn’t be “arbiters of truth”. Now Trump says he’s going to take action against all of them, reclassifying them as “publishers”. It’s a bizarre threat, and almost certainly one that Trump won’t want to see through: as Bob Woodward’s detailed fly-on-the-wall book of Trump’s first year in office shows, the US president relies on Twitter to publish his verbal tirades more than any other medium. Legal experts almost universally say that Trump hasn’t a hope of reclassifying the social networks in the US. But it will raise again the general issue about whether social media should be held to the same legal restrictions as newspapers and broadcasters. That will bring with it bitter op-eds from politicians and publishers, still pining for the good old days of ruling public opinion and global advertising budgets through a much narrower funnel.

4. Rural broadband sooner than planned?

Communications Minister Richard Bruton says his department is now “in discussions” with the National Boradband Plan firm (NBI) to shorten the rollout timetable from seven to five years. I don’t see it happening.

5. Ireland has an anti-intellectualism problem

My podcast was with MIT lecturer (and Sligoman) Jon Ruane. We went way off topic on the tech stuff we meant to talk about — instead, we ended wondering why Irish people are so ambivalent about high-end learning. We also looked at whether Irish start-ups really deserve more state funding: aren’t they supposed to be textbook bootstrappers?

6. Google and Apple’s Irish phone-tracking shows we’re all driving again

It isn’t your imagination: Apple and Google tracking data confirms that traffic has surged in Ireland in the last few weeks,

7. Tech review: a great value fitness smartwatch

I found Huawei’s new fitness smartwatch, the Watch GT2e, to be a bit of a bargain.

OTHER THINGS

Ná habair é: Microsoft has cut Irish as a supported language for Office in iOS

Sick of your laptop’s crap webcam in Zoom and Teams meetings? Canon’s latest update allows you to plug in dozens of Canon models to your Windows or Mac laptop to use as a webcam.

I wrote a column about why the Irish DPC may not deserve all the hassle she gets from European critics.

Speaking of Helen Dixon, her office moved against some of the big tech platforms at the weekend. But a single case — involving Austrian campaigner Max Schrems — has cost the Irish DPC €2.9m in legal costs.

Stripe has expanded again, adding another five European countries. It now services 39 countries, 29 of which are in Europe.

Sony says that its new “idiot proof” camera is for beauty bloggers and YouTubers.

Try this if you have an iPhone: text the words 'pew pew' to another iPhone and see what happens. You're welcome.

