Marts in line for €5,000 financial support boost

Auctioneer Pat Burke takes bids online and ringside at Ballymote Mart in recent weeks. Marts under Level 5 won't have buyers ringside, only online. Photo Brian Farrell

Marts around the country may be in line to receive financial supports of up to €5,000 each to assist with the installation of online bidding systems, the Farming Independent understands.

The mooted development follows recent calls for financial assistance in the setting up of costly online systems to facilitate the sale of livestock during Covid-19 restrictions.

It is understood that marts around the country are tonight being informed of this latest move, as buyers prepare to return to mart ringsides next week in line with the easing of Level 5 restrictions.

In response to queries on the mooted financial supports, a spokesperson for the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue said “no concrete plans are in place”.

“Minister McConalogue would like to thank the efforts of farmers and mart managers around to the country in complying with the Covid-19 restrictions.

“The Minister is looking forward to welcoming buyers back to the ring and also continues to support the purchasing of animals online,” the spokesperson concluded.

Earlier this week, the Department wrote to marts detailing regulations under Levels 4, 3 and 2 which would see some restrictions for marts.

Under Level 4 buyers can attend sales at the ring; with 2m social distancing required; under Level 3, buyers can view stock in pens without an appointment and subject to social distancing; while under Level 2, social distancing of 1m applies in marts, with buyers allowed to spend a maximum of 90 minutes in the mart.

However, a return to Level 5 will again mean only online sales can take place, with viewing of pens by appointment for buyers and sellers confined to a drop and go situation.

Cattle throughout at the marts from November 9-15 came to 31,220 head compared to 40,340 head in the corresponding week in 2019 – this equates to a 22.6pc drop.

Earlier this month, Eimear McGuinness, chairperson of Mart Managers of Ireland raised concerns regarding the costly installation of online mart systems with Department officials.

“We have continued to operate with extra costs of systems and staff in order for farmers to be able to sell their livestock.

“Every other sector has been given adequate grants and supports to install online sales systems and the marts should be no different, with farming being an essential service,” she said.

Online Editors