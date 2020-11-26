Maradona's wake brings scenes of emotion and violence to streets of Buenos Aires

Men help a child to climb on the fence of the Casa Rosada presidential palace as people gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentine police and fans who were lined up to see the casket of soccer icon Diego Maradona clashed on Thursday as authorities moved to shut down access to the Casa Rosada presidential palace ahead of a planned shutoff for the public wake.

Images on local TV appeared to show canisters of tear gas being thrown, with riot police and others on motorbikes trying to hold back the crowd, desperate to pay respects to Maradona who died on Wednesday, aged 60.

Thousands of fans had been queuing for more than a mile through the streets of Buenos Aires since early on Thursday to see the casket, which is lying in state before a planned burial later in the evening.

Riot police try to disperse people gathering in front of the Casa Rosada presidential palace to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

"We were calm lining up and suddenly, the police started to fire rubber bullets. Crazy, I just want to say goodbye to Diego," Ruben Hernandez, 35, told Reuters.

Addressing the tensions, interior minister Gustavo Russo said that the procession with the casket would look to travel along the route where people were waiting, to allow people to say their goodbyes.

The star's family is hoping to hold the burial on Thursday evening at the Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires where his parents are also interred, a government source said. A cemetery source confirmed that the burial had been scheduled for 6pm local time (8pm Irish time), but said it could also be delayed to Friday morning.

Early on Thursday, thousands of fans had already formed a snaking line through the streets near the central Plaza de Mayo after a night of mourning and reminiscing. Some scuffles broke out as some tried to get inside the palace to see their hero's casket.

"Maradona for me is the greatest thing that happened to me in life. I love him as much as my father and it's like my old man died," Cristian Montelli, 22, a fan of the star's former club Boca Juniors said with tears in his eyes.

"If I die young, hopefully upstairs I can play ball and watch a Boca game with him," added Montelli, who had a tattoo of Maradona's face on his leg.

A man covers his face as riot police try to disperse people gathering in front of the Casa Rosada presidential palace to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Maradona's body lay in a wooden coffin with the blue and white national flag and an Argentina soccer jersey with the number 10 that had been part of his nickname "D10S" - a play on "dios", the Spanish word for God.

Fans held back by a barrier threw soccer shirts, flowers and other items towards the casket as they tried to get near the player, who was a hero in Argentina and beyond both on and off the pitch despite his well-documented flaws.

"He was someone who touched the sky with his hands but never took his feet off the ground," President Alberto Fernandez said on Wednesday.

Major athletes and world leaders, including Argentina-born Pope Francis, paid tribute to Maradona. Fans from Naples to India mourned his passing. In Spain, the Diario AS front-page headline read "D10S has died."

Tens of thousands of Argentines have taken to the streets to mourn him, despite fears over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leaving flowers and messages at his childhood home and outside Boca Juniors' stadium.

"Diego belongs to the people, Diego belongs to Argentina, Diego belongs to the country," said Dario Lozano, waiting in line to view the casket.

Diego, Pelusa, or simply God, as Maradona was known, had a long career that included leading the South American nation to World Cup glory in 1986. Pelusa, which means fluff in Spanish, referred to Maradona's prominent mane of hair at the height of his playing days.

The 1986 tournament included a quarter-final game against England where Maradona scored two of the best-known World Cup goals ever - an illicit "Hand of God" goal and one that followed an incredible swerving, dribble.

Maradona battled various health problems over the years as a result of his addictions. Earlier this month, he was hospitalized for symptoms including anemia and dehydration and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural hematoma - a blood clot in the brain.

On Thursday, Maradona's lawyer, MatÃ­as Morla, said he would ask for a full investigation into the circumstances of the soccer star's death, and criticized what he said was a slow response by emergency services.

Maradona fan Mauro Gimenez, wearing a yellow Boca Juniors shirt, said it was hard to explain the feeling that his playing created. "I think everyone today felt like something had died, your childhood died, your mother died, your father died," he said. "This is what it feels like."

