Manchester Arena bomber's brother gets 55 years in jail

Hashem Abedi, the brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi. Photo: Force for Deterrence in Libya/PA Wire

THE brother of the suicide bomber who set off an explosion at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds, was sentenced yesterday to a minimum of 55 years in prison.

Hashem Abedi (23, pictured) had denied helping plan the attack at Manchester Arena but was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and conspiring to cause explosions.

His sentencing had been postponed due to travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

His elder brother Salman Abedi, who set off the bomb, died in the May 22, 2017 bombing at the end of the concert.

Hashem Abedi refused to attend court for the sentencing hearing.

Judge Jeremy Baker said during Hashem Abedi's hearing that the two brothers were "equally culpable for the deaths and injuries."

"Although Salman Abedi was directly responsible, it was clear the defendant took an integral part in the planning," Judge Baker said.

The judge said that had the younger brother been over the age of 21 at the time of the explosion, he would have been given a "whole-life term". Instead, he was sentenced to serve a minimum of 55 years.

"The defendant should clearly understand the minimum term he should serve is 55 years. He may never be released," Judge Baker added.

He added that there was a "significant degree of premeditation" and that the motivation for the brothers was "to advance the ideology of Islamism".

Herald