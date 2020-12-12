Man arrested after €30,000 of cocaine found concealed in socks during stop and search in Wicklow

€30,000 of cocaine was found concealed in a sock during the stop and search in NewtownmountKennedy.

A man has been charged after cocaine to the value of €30,000 was found concealed in socks following a traffic stop carried out at Drummin Delgany, Co Wicklow yesterday.

A small quantity of ecstacy was also seized as a result of follow-up searches in Wicklow.

Gardaí attached to Newtownmountkennedy Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on the N11 at Drummin Delgany, Co. Wicklow, and a substantial amount of cocaine was discovered upon a search of the vehicle.

A number of searches were conducted at houses in the Dun Laoghaire and Brittas Bay areas following the discovery in the car and a small quantity of cocaine and ecstasy were discovered.

Drugs with an estimated value of €30,000 were seized in total.

The man was arrested and is detained at Bray Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has been charged and is scheduled to appear before Bray District Court this Saturday morning.

The discovery came as part of Operation Slowdown, which was held over a 24-hour period between 7am Friday to 7am Saturday. 892 vehicles were found to be speeding during the An Garda Síochána and GoSafe joint operation which checked 186,125 vehicles in total.

Online Editors