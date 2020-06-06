Dear Reader,





Another weekend means more big reads for you to enjoy.

And where better to start than Ireland's sportsperson of the year for 2019 and all round good guy Shane Lowry? He talks exclusively to Brian Keogh about why being the Open champion has not changed him, his eagerness to get back to competitive action and how he missed a few holes and beers with his pals during lockdown.

Cian Tracey's latest in his #SchoolOfHardKnocks series is with Kevin McLaughlin who chats about how concussion brought his career to a premature ending and why is was lucky to get out of rugby when he did.

Colm Keys also has an in-depth piece with Kilkenny star Paul Murphy on life in the Irish army in the Lebanon during lockdown while Daniel McDonnell dissects the latest row in the Football Association. Is it just simply a case of John Delaney loyalists standing their ground? Not quite.





