Liverpool are deserving title winners - but one new signing could see them become champions again

This week belongs to Liverpool. They have been a special team all season, make that truly special.

For that’s what you have to be so far ahead of a great Manchester City side in the Premier League table.

The players have been great, but so much of the credit has to go to their manager Jurgen Klopp.

He was the one who had the football knowledge, nous and self-confidence to take the big money Barcelona offered for Philippe Coutinho, knowing the quality of footballer he was allowing leave Anfield.

But Klopp wanted the money to buy a goalkeeper and a centre-half, the two areas of the team he had that were not up to scratch.

Klopp’s triumphs in German football with Borussia Dortmund meant he didn’t have to play to the gallery, to the Kop, with that £142million.

He trusted the attacking trio that is now famous to fill the hole that Coutinho would leave behind.

No, he wanted Alisson and he wanted Virgil van Dijk and in getting the pair of them he secured the last two pieces of what is now a Champions League and Premier League-winning jigsaw.

Can they go on and do more and win more? Yes, but only if they invest, and losing out on Timo Werner was a bad blow, particularly losing him to an English football rival in Chelsea.

Maybe, though, Klopp has something up his sleeve again.

Regular readers of this column will know that I’m a huge admirer of the Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly. I’ll be astonished if he is not playing in English football next season.

Chelsea want him, the two Manchester clubs want him. But imagine if Liverpool went out and got him and paired him with Van Dijk?

Strikers in English football, and across Europe too, could just give up. You would not get many goals past those two with Alisson behind them.

It’s the way Liverpool have to be thinking now. It’s the way the Anfield club always behaved in the glory days.

They were already champions when the likes of Mark Lawrenson, John Barnes and John Aldridge were brought to the club – they were purchased to KEEP Liverpool champions.

And never mind coronavirus cutbacks. Yes, an empty ground is going to hurt in the short term.

But the fans will be back in the long term and they will want to see the quality of footballers who will give them more nights like last Thursday.

Every club is losing income that should be there from crowds right now.

But that money is not coming in for the first few months of next season either.

The clubs have to get used to the ‘new normal’ that is going to involve talking sweetly to the bank manager about the overdraft for a while.

Ain’t nobody on Merseyside worried about an overdraft just now. They just want to savour winning a trophy that has eluded them for 30 years.

It’s over to Manchester United now to remind them that there is another club in Red in Lancashire who can reel in trophies too.

Bruno Fernandes has been brilliant for United since arriving from Portugal in January.

And remember his name the next time somebody tells you that you can’t get good players in the January transfer window.

He’s brought a bit of class and creativity that Manchester United have lacked of late, certainly in the Jose Mourinho era when it seemed the Red Devils did not want to attack at all.

But last night’s poor performance in the FA Cup quarter-final showed the Stretford End faithful just how far they have to travel to be a true rival to Liverpool.

There was no spark about so many players clad in Red, the fight was coming from Norwich, it was not what you expect from Manchester United.

They way they struggled for a spark of inspiration in injury time was typical of United over the last two seasons – just not good enough when some team decides to take then on in a fight.

And it took a centre-back in Harry Maguire to score late into injury time to overcome bottom club Norwich in the FA Cup quarter-final

We know Ole is going to buy in the summer. Last night told us that he must buy leaders. Good players, yes, but players who will not take no for an answer. Manchester United have too many of them for now.