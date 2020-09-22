Leinster A's interpro clash with Ulster scheduled for RDS on Friday night

Leinster 'A's meeting with their Ulster counterparts has been pencilled in for the RDS on Friday night at 7pm.

As reported in today's Irish Independent, Dan Leavy is expected to make his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury.

The game, which will take place behind closed doors, will give both province's younger players a chance to get some much-needed game-time under their belts.

All four of Ireland's provincial Academies have now completed an eight-week pre-season block and with the Celtic Cup not taking place this year, the inter-pro clashes are seen as vital for player development.

Read More

Munster 'A' will be looking to follow up their win over Connacht Eagles last weekend in the return fixture, which will take place at Thomond Park on Saturday at 2.30.

Further rounds of 'A' fixtures involving the four provinces will be announced in due course.

Inter-pro 'A' Fixtures

Friday October 25: Leinster 'A' v Ulster 'A', RDS (Kick-off 7pm)

Saturday October 26: Munster 'A' v Connacht Eagles, Thomond Park (Kick-off 2.30pm)

Online Editors