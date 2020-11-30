Larry Gogan’s 12 grandchildren to launch Christmas on 2FM by playing first festive song of the season in his memory

In tribute to the late, great Larry Gogan, 12 grandchildren of the radio legend will pay homage to him by continuing his tradition of officially launching Christmas on RTÉ 2FM on Tuesday, December 1.

Larry’s 12 grandkids will appear on 2FM Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan to introduce the festive track at 8:45am.

Gogan’s grandchildren are keeping their selection close to their chest, though, and keeping it top-secret until Tuesday morning.

The much-loved radio DJ, who spent over 50 years on Irish airwaves, passed away at the age of 85 in January of this year.

It’s an RTÉ 2FM tradition for Larry Gogan to play the first Christmas tune, which he had done for years prior to his passing.

Paul Russell, Deputy Head of 2FM said: “Larry loved the excitement around the first Christmas play every year. He loved the fact that listeners used to stop and ask him who was getting the nod this year.

“It's great to have his grandchildren stepping in for him. And it's going to be a very special moment for everyone who knew Larry.”

Larry Gogan, known as 'the man with the golden voice' is the subject of this week’s episode of Cloch Le Carn.

RTÉ look back at his extraordinary life and career through the eyes of those who knew him best on Tuesday evening at 7 pm on RTÉ One.

Cloch Le Carn, the popular Irish language series, looks back at the lives of some of the Irish greats that we have lost in the past year.

This three-part series remembers the lives and outstanding contributions that Jack Charlton, Brendan Bowyer, and Larry Gogan made to Irish life.

