Kourtney Kardashian gives another shout-out to Normal People as top pick of shows to watch

KOURTNEY Kardashian has continued her love affair with the TV series Normal People by urging her millions of fans to binge-watch the coming-of-age series during autumn lockdowns.

The eldest Kardashian sister, who has a staggering 102 million followers, has singled out the Sligo series as the ultimate box-set to binge on this autumn on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

With new seasons of many shows postponed due to Covid-19, the reality star shared her must-see show for quarantine.

"I love how they are always honest with each other. Such a deep and beautiful story," she said on Poosh as she named Normal People as her pick of shows to watch this autumn.

Read More

Back in May, the Californian lifestyle guru was one of the first A-listers to declare her love for the show.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories to share clips of her watching the popular series with the caption 'This Show', alongside a love heart and sad emoji.

British chat show host James Corden was also an early fan of the show.

Back in May, he called the performance of the lead actors, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones, as "extraordinary".

Actor Richard E Grant also took to social media back in the early summer to gush about the BBC series.

"Most forensically detailed, emotionally charged series about falling in love that I've ever seen. Daisy & Paul are utterly astonishing. Guaranteed stellar careers.

"Awe & respect", he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the series is in contention for the E! People's Choice award this weekend for the most binge-worthy show alongside Schitt's Creek and Tiger King.

The Irish-based series was also nominated for four US Emmy Awards.

Paul Mescal earned a nod for lead actor in a limited series or movie in recognition of his portrayal of Connell while director Lenny Abrahamson was recognised for outstanding directing for a limited series for episode five.

OUTSTANDING

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch were nominated for outstanding writing while the series was also nominated for outstanding casting in a limited series, movie or special for Louise Kiely.

Paul Mescal is currently in Greece filming The Lost Daughter with Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Hollywood star Maggie Gyllenhall on the Greek island of Spetses.

The Maynooth actor's career has skyrocketed following his portrayal of lovelorn student Connell Waldron in the BBC series, an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Sally Rooney.

He has since featured in Channel 5 drama The Deceived and the promotional video for recent Rolling Stones single Scarlet.

Read More

Herald