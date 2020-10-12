Jurgen Klopp's heart warming letter to a nervous Liverpool fan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a heart warming letter to a young fan who wrote to him

"Hello Lewis, can I start by telling you a secret? I get nervous," he wrote.

"To be totally honest, I would be worried if I did not get nervous because when it happens it gives me the chance to turn that energy into something positive.

"You asked me what I do when my players feel this way and the answer is simple – I remind them of how important they are to me and how much I believe in them and I have no doubt that it will be exactly the same for your family with you."

Speaking to the Maidenhead Advertiser, his Milena thanked Klopp for taking time to write to her son in a letter that he has now framed.

"He was over the moon," she said. "He had been asking after the reply for a long time, and I was trying not to get his hopes up too much because on the website it says the players and manager can’t reply to every letter.

"Lewis has always been a bit nervous and anxious, and he was a bit worried about starting school. He wrote the letter over the summer holidays and over the weekend we got a reply.

"I thought they might have sent something over that was just signed, but it was actually quite a thoughtful letter.

"He’s got a sense of pride that he’s received it. I hope that he’ll reflect on it and read it at those (nervous) moments, that he’ll call back on it."

