June 5 tech newsletter

1. Ireland’s top tech deals (so far) of 2020

Here’s my take on the most important tech funding deals so far. Some, like Roomex’s latest €5m+ raise, haven’t yet been publicly disclosed. Quite a few of the deals closed after the coronavirus lockdown, so maybe the doom predicted for tech funding may not yet be as bad as some predict. By the way, only one of the deals involved a female founder and that represented about 5pc of the cash on offer: this is par for the course in Ireland. I’ll come back to this at a later stage.

2. These are now the best value noise-cancelling wireless earbuds

I reviewed Huawei’s new Freebuds 3i during the week. At €99 with noise-cancelling tech built in, nothing else really comes close. I’m a daily user of Apple’s regular AirPods. But its noise-cancelling set, which aren’t much better in audio quality than Huawei’s, cost €279.

3. Tech giants are still doubling down on Dublin office space

Thought the edicts from Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey on a remote working future were a death-knell to multinational office expansion in Ireland? Think again. Amazon is considering yet more office space in Dublin, with room for 750 workers. Facebook has already privately said that it’s expansion as usual here. For what it’s worth, I think that some of the commentary about a remote working takeover is unrealistic and, in many cases, wishful thinking. There’s also an under-acknowledged generational tension at play here, where older people with nice homes and less social desire to be in the thick of city bustle are dominating (and skewing) the discussion.

4. Fitbit Charge 4 vs Apple Watch 5 vs Garmin Fenix 6

As our 5km restriction stretches to 20km, many will be thinking again of a fitness smartwatch. I’ve been extensively testing three in recent weeks: the budget Fitbit Charge 4, the do-everything Apple Watch Series 5 and the ultimate specialist, Garmin’s Fenix 6 Sapphire. Here’s my verdict on each.

5. Exclusively on the record: Zoom’s Irish CIO

Our video podcast (free to watch and listen to) is with Zoom’s Rathfarnham-born CIO, Harry Moseley. He’s had an interesting life. In a second interview during the podcast, I get into it with Abodoo’s Vanessa Tierney, specifically on the future of working arrangements. As I noted above, I think that the discussion isn’t taking into account the desire within younger workers to be in bustling, busy cities. Given the choice, it’s probable that a great many would choose a shoebox or a shared house in the middle of everything over a spacious, affordable bungalow 35km away. So we may be facing cities now thinned out of older people and hopping with young ones.

6. Ask Adrian advice column: choosing a password manager and transferring home movies onto iPads

It’s here. I’ll also have an update in this Saturday’s column to a question I didn’t satisfactorily answer — how to set up TV headphones so that someone who is hard of hearing can listen at a different volume to the rest of the room.

7. Yet another ultra-budget mobile play in Ireland

The operator Three has revamped its ‘48’ youth brand with two cut-price offers: €10 (20GB) or €15 (40GB) per month. The €10 offer might get some traction, but not the €15 offer, as you get less than half the data and calling minutes than GoMo’s €13 deal. It has one advantage: you can order a sim card with 1GB for free to test the network out.

In case you missed it before, here’s my Microsoft Surface Pro X vs iPad Pro 12.9 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 work tablet rundown.





Online Editors