James McCarthy the latest withdrawal from Ireland squad to play England

Stephen Kenny’s plans for this evening’s friendly have been thrown into further turmoil after James McCarthy was forced to withdraw at the eleventh hour, reportedly for family reasons. Aaron Connolly has already been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, adding to fellow striker Callum Robinson’s absence due to a positive Covid-19 test on Tuesday. Enda Stevens is also on the injured list.

