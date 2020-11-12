James McCarthy the latest withdrawal from Ireland squad to play England

| 11.5°C Dublin
Stephen Kenny’s plans for this evening’s friendly have been thrown into further turmoil after James McCarthy was forced to withdraw at the eleventh hour, reportedly for family reasons. Aaron Connolly has already been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, adding to fellow striker Callum Robinson’s absence due to a positive Covid-19 test on Tuesday. Enda Stevens is also on the injured list.
Seamus Coleman has told the Ireland players to leave any inferiority complex at the door of Wembley Stadium tonight and prove they are good enough to compete with England.