Jack Fagan goal turns the tide as Waterford inflict second straight defeat on All-Ireland champions Limerick

Waterford's Jack Fagan in action against Limerick's Kyle Hayes during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A match at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

All-Ireland champions Limerick were handed their second defeat in a row as a powerful second half propelled Waterford to a big win at Walsh Park.

Jack Fagan's goal in the 54th minute was the difference-maker as the Déise avenged last year's All-Ireland final defeat while Treaty boss John Kiely had salt rubbed into his wounds as his side finished with 13 men.

In a repeat of last year's Munster and All-Ireland finals – where Limerick won on both occasions – the visitors got off to a strong start with the wind at their backs as points from Aaron Gillane (free) and Seamus Flanagan quickly got them off the mark.

Kieran Bennett blazed over from close-range in the sixth minute to put the Déise on the board, but it was all Limerick early on with Cian Lynch, Gillane (free) and Tom Morrissey sending them into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead.

Jack Fagan of Waterford in action against Declan Hannon, left, and Kyle Hayes of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Jack Fagan of Waterford in action against Declan Hannon, left, and Kyle Hayes of Limerick during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

They led 0-6 to 0-2 at the first water break and it was tit-for-tat thereafter as Stephen Bennett (free) and Flanagan traded points before Gillane got his first from play after capitalising on a sloppy mistake in the Waterford defence.

Jack Prendergast and Kieran Bennett kept the scoreboard ticking over for Waterford but Peter Casey and returning captain Declan Hannon tagged on points for the Treaty.

They would then lose the in-form Flanagan to a straight red card, though, as the powerful Feohonagh-Castlemahon full-forward was given his marching orders following an off the ball incident involving Conor Gleeson as the sides shared the final six points of the half to leave it 0-13 to 0-8 at the break.

Waterford had the gap cut to two points by the second water break, 0-16 to 0-14, but the game turned on its head at the start of the fourth quarter when Jack Fagan blasted to the Limerick net after a brilliant fetch at the edge of the square.

Lyons immediately sent over a great score and Waterford powered on to the finish with captain Conor Prunty outstanding at full-back and Patrick Curran brilliant off the bench with three points as they picked up their second League win.

Limerick's frustration boiled over in the dying seconds as they finished with 13 men following a straight red card for Kyle Hayes, their third sending off in two games.

SCORERS - Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-8 (5f, 0-2 '65), J Fagan 1-0, P Curran 0-3, K Bennett 0-2, C Lyons 0-2, J Prendergast 0-2, Shane Bennett 0-1f, I Daly 0-1,J Barron 0-1, A Gleeson 0-1. Limerick: A Gillane 0-11 (8f, 0-2 '65), T Morrissey 0-3 (1f, 0-1 ’65), S Flanagan 0-2, K Hayes 0-1, C Lynch 0-1, P Casey 0-1, D Hannon 0-1, D O'Donovan 0-1.

Waterford: B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, I Daly; C Lyons, A Gleeson, S Keating; J Barron, J Dillon; J Fagan, J Prendergast, K Bennett; D Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, Shane Bennett. Subs: K Moran for Keating (29), M Kiely for Stephen Bennett temp (31), Bennett for Kiely (34), Kiely for Shane Bennett and DJ Foran for K Bennett (both 52), P Curran for Hutchinson (54), B Power for Fagan (64), P Hogan for Dillon (70).

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, R English; M Quinlan, D Hannon, K Hayes; R Hanley, D O'Donovan; C Boylan, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey. Subs: W O'Donoghue for Hanley (43), J Considine for O'Donovan (53), B Nash for Quinlan (56), P Ryan for Gillane and C O'Neill for Casey (both 66), A Costello for D Morrissey (71).

Referee: P O'Dwyer (Carlow).