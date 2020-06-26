It’s Summer and in this week's Irish Independent we have a cool treat for every reader.

To celebrate the opening of the newly refurbished Supermac’s Eyre Square, that includes the new, state of the art, Moo Parlour Ice Cream section, you can get a delicious cookies and Ice Cream at Supermac's nationwide - completely free.



Pick up the Irish Independent on the 4th July to find your voucher.

Supermac’s has a wide variety of Ice Cream products on its menu from the Swirly to the Cone to the Hot Muffin and Ice Cream, which has been described as Ireland’s National Dessert! Supermac’s Ice Cream is made from the highest quality 100% Irish milk and is exclusively produced by Lakeland Dairies for Supermac’s with a unique blend of fresh milk and cream. “The secret is in the mix,” Supermac’s MD Pat McDonagh revealed. “The ratio of fresh cream to fresh milk is why our Ice Cream tastes as good as it does. We have worked hard at understanding what it is our customers want and when we find out we work hard at giving it to them. The mix that Lakeland Dairies provides is unique to our restaurants and it is made using the highest quality milk from grass fed cows that have the opportunity to graze for up to 300 days a year,” he said.

Online Editors