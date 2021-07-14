Irish rugby mourns death of former international Ronnie Kavanagh

Irish Rugby is mourning the death of former international Ronnie Kavanagh who has passed away aged 90.
A former student of Blackrock College, back-row Kavanagh played for UCD and Wanderers, represented Leinster and won 35 caps for his country between 1953 and 1962, making his debut in a 16-3 win over France at Ravenhill.
He was also part of Ireland's first tour of South Africa in 1961, starting the 24-8 Test defeat to the Springboks at Newlands.
We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Ronnie Kavanagh (Class of 1949) who has passed away. Ronnie was a ferocious operator in the back row winning 35 caps for Ireland between 1952 and 1962.— Blackrock College (@BlackrockColl) July 14, 2021
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.
In 2009, he was inducted into the Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame, while he was named in UCD's team of the century in 2011.