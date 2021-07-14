Irish rugby mourns death of former international Ronnie Kavanagh

The late Ronnie Kavanagh, centre, being presented with his Guinness Hall of Fame award by Michael Whelan, Guinness, left, and Peter O'Reilly, Chairman of the Rugby Writers of Ireland back in 2009

Irish Rugby is mourning the death of former international Ronnie Kavanagh who has passed away aged 90.

A former student of Blackrock College, back-row Kavanagh played for UCD and Wanderers, represented Leinster and won 35 caps for his country between 1953 and 1962, making his debut in a 16-3 win over France at Ravenhill.

He was also part of Ireland's first tour of South Africa in 1961, starting the 24-8 Test defeat to the Springboks at Newlands.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Ronnie Kavanagh (Class of 1949) who has passed away. Ronnie was a ferocious operator in the back row winning 35 caps for Ireland between 1952 and 1962.

Ar dheis DÃ© go raibh a h'anam dÃ­lis. @IrishRugby @rockunion1898 pic.twitter.com/OaEN095XBr — Blackrock College (@BlackrockColl) July 14, 2021

In 2009, he was inducted into the Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame, while he was named in UCD's team of the century in 2011.