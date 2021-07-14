| 17.3°C Dublin

Irish rugby mourns death of former international Ronnie Kavanagh

The late Ronnie Kavanagh, centre, being presented with his Guinness Hall of Fame award by Michael Whelan, Guinness, left, and Peter O'Reilly, Chairman of the Rugby Writers of Ireland back in 2009

Irish Rugby is mourning the death of former international Ronnie Kavanagh who has passed away aged 90.

A former student of Blackrock College, back-row Kavanagh played for UCD and Wanderers, represented Leinster and won 35 caps for his country between 1953 and 1962, making his debut in a 16-3 win over France at Ravenhill.

He was also part of Ireland's first tour of South Africa in 1961, starting the 24-8 Test defeat to the Springboks at Newlands.

In 2009, he was inducted into the Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame, while he was named in UCD's team of the century in 2011.

