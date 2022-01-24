Irish news headlines: Young children at higher risk of infection as Ireland reopens; Gardaí set to make arrests over pensioner’s body in Carlow post office

Young children now at greater risk of infection as the country reopens

Covid-19 levels in young children could increase as the country reopens and Omicron still spreads at a high level, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned the Government.

Gardaí set to make arrests over pensioner’s body in Carlow post office

Gardaí are expected to make arrests soon as part of an investigation into reports of two men bringing a dead man into a post office and trying to claim his pension. Witnesses said Peadar Doyle (66) was dressed up and carried into a Carlow post office by the men on Friday morning before staff became concerned for his welfare and realised he was deceased.

Junior doctor gave ‘inappropriate prescriptions for multiple drugs’ to young patients – whistleblower

A junior doctor engaged in the inappropriate prescription of multiple medications to young mental health patients over a four-year period, according to a health service whistleblower. The allegation was made against Dr David Kromer (43), who was attached to the child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) unit in South Kerry.

Gardaí investigating sex assaults on two teen girls in Sligo

Gardaí are investigating sex assaults on two teenage girls in Sligo. Separate crime scenes have been sealed-off near Sligo town following the attacks which happened between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday night.

Irish ‘Freedom Weekend’ brings huge bounce-back for bars and restaurants

Party-goers splashed the cash to the tune of tens of millions of euro as they rejoiced in the lifting of restrictions in what has been dubbed ‘Freedom Weekend’. A carnival atmosphere prevailed in towns and cities all over the country as people gave ‘dry January’ the heave-ho and celebrated with abandon for the first time in nearly two years as the country re-emerges from the pandemic.

The Indo Daily: Together to the end -the story of Patrick and Elizabeth Larkin

Patrick and Elizabeth Larkin lived life and death on their own terms. The Indo Daily hears their remarkable story.

House prices forecast to keep rising next year

House prices will continue to rise next year, putting further pressure on would-be home buyers. Average house prices are expected to increase to €356,307 in 2023, according to a new report from Goodbody, up from an estimated average price of €339,938 this year, as supply continues to lag behind demand.

Domestic violence reports rise 10pc in just 12 months

Gardaí investigated almost 50,000 domestic violence incidents last year – up 10pc on 2020. New figures also show there were 4,250 criminal charges for breaches of domestic violence orders in 2021, a 6pc increase year-on-year.

Caterers sued after woman died from contaminated turkey slice

A catering service that supplied contaminated food to a children’s party resulting in the death of a Dublin mother is being sued by six separate people through the High Court, it has emerged.

UK warns Russia of sanctions over plans for ‘puppet regime’ in Ukraine

Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it goes ahead with rumoured plans to install a puppet regime in Ukraine, the UK has warned. The UK said Russian intelligence officers had been in contact with a number of former Ukrainian politicians as part of plans for an invasion.



