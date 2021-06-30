Irish News headlines today: Ministers incensed at Nphet as race on to develop vaccine ID; moneylender to write off borrowings of all Irish customers as it pulls out

The Government is scrambling to develop a vaccine identification system for indoor dining and drinking after being blindsided by shock advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). Here's a look at some of today's biggest headlines.

Ministers furious at Nphet amid shock indoor dining advice

Cabinet ministers were incensed at being bounced into barring unvaccinated people from eating and drinking indoors for the foreseeable future while also being asked to develop a new vaccine pass for those who have been vaccinated or have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last nine months. At a tense Cabinet meeting yesterday morning, ministers lashed out at Nphet’s recommendation, which landed late the previous evening.

Moneylender to write off borrowings of all its Irish customers as it leaves market

The largest money lender in the State is to write off the debts of all of its borrowers in an unprecedented move. Provident is shutting down here and has decided that all those who owe it money will have their debts wiped.

Killer Freddie Thompson suing State over refusal of legal aid

Gangland killer Freddie Thompson has begun a High Court action against the State after being refused free legal aid for a case he took over his prison conditions. Thompson (41), who is serving life for his involvement in a murder during the Hutch-Kinahan feud, sued the governor of Portlaoise Prison two years ago after he was placed in an isolation block for security reasons.

Priest says he will defy Leo Varadkar’s ‘off the cuff’ postponement of Communions and Confirmations

A well known Catholic priest has said he will defy Tánaiste Leo Varadkar after he ruled out any celebration of Communions and Confirmations this summer. Fr Michael Toomey, administrator of the parishes of Ardfinnan, Ballybacon and Grange, and Newcastle/Fourmilewater in the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, said: “I will not be following this ‘off the cuff’ statement by the Tánaiste.”

Philip Ryan: 'How ministers were blindsided by Nphet advice'

"Heather Humphreys told her Cabinet colleagues that Nphet’s recommendations on indoor dining were like being placed in a room with two doors – behind one was a blazing fire and behind the other were hungry lions," Philip Ryan writes.

Stripe co-founder John Collison buys Abbey Leix estate

The co-founder of Stripe, John Collison, has bought the Abbey Leix Estate in County Laois, an 18th century classical mansion, comes with 1,120 acres and includes a large area of ancient native woodland. The giant demesne, adjacent to the town of Abbeyleix, has been on the market for two years with joint agents Sotheby’s and Colliers International quoting a price of €20m.

Student absenteeism and poor attention in class ‘hindrance to learning’ in DEIS schools

Students in schools in areas of socio-economic disadvantage are more likely to lose out on learning because of student use of alcohol and drugs, missing school without authorisation and not being attentive in class. They also have fewer books in their homes and are less likely to have college in their sights, according to study from the Educational Research Centre (ERC).

Temperatures are heading for 25C by Friday

Temperatures reached 23C in eastern parts of the country yesterday, just short of June 13 – the hottest day of the year so far – when the mercury reached 25.7C in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. However, temperatures could reach 25C on Friday, according to a Met Éireann spokesperson, who added: “It will stay warm for the next couple of days.”

Players’ families still limited as crowd increase not in effect until after weekend

GAA counties have been left disappointed by the continued adherence to next Monday as the date for increasing attendance numbers from 200 to 500 at major venues. There had been optimism that the date would be brought forward 48 hours to accommodate greater numbers at a Munster hurling semi-final, four Leinster football quarter-finals, an Ulster football quarter-final and a raft of games in the McDonagh, Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups this weekend.

Dr David Coleman: If your teen decides to tell you about their sexuality, the most important thing you can do is just listen

Covid-19 has increased the loneliness and isolation felt among LGBTI+ teenagers, so parents need to offer support, acceptance and love if their child is ready to open up, Dr David Coleman writes.