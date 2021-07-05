Irish influence of Noel McNamara helping Sharks to take bite out of Lions, reveals SA coach

Noel McNamara, the hugely successful former Ireland under-age coach and Leinster Academy manager, has already offered some key inside knowledge as the Sharks aim to dent the Lions’ unbeaten start to their 2021 tour this Wednesday.

The Clare man whose expansive style garnered an U20 Grand Slam in 2019, was recently appointed attack coach for the franchise who will join the expanded United Rugby Championship later this year, has not fully integrated with the squad as yet.

But coach Sean Everitt has revealed that McNamara is already a key figure in backing a strategy, devised by Boks’ supremo Rassie Erasmus, to ensure the South African sides improve their ball in play minutes.

“We haven’t had a really good chat because we’ve all been predicting what team the Lions will have like a lot of you guys,” said Everitt this morning after announcing his side to face the Lions in Johannesburg.

“We have watched a lot of overseas rugby and we know the players well and know the challenges they will bring.

“Noel brings huge experience from the northern hemisphere which is really massive for us. Going into the United Rugby Championship is a new experience for all of us.

“None of us have been involved with it before at the Sharks. Bringing in a guy like Noel will help us as far as that is concerned.”

Everitt referenced a recent PRO14 clash between Ulster and Leinster when the ball was in play for 52 minutes, in stark contrast to Currie Cup fare when the ball is in play for an average of 26-20 minutes.

“Rassie’s plan is for us all to increase that,” explained Everitt. “On Saturday in the local Lions clash against the touring Lions, it was 39 minutes so that was higher than expected.

“So we have spoken about the ball in play minutes and that is going to be the biggest challenge from a South African point of view.

“And Noel has got a lot of experience from that aspect of things. He has really had some input into our plans going forward, we have been chatting a lot.

“It’s really exciting for us and important for the players to have a different voice. He has a lot of ideas coming out of Ireland where we know they do a lot of work in terms of developing their coaches.”

Belfast-born John McFarland is also be part of the new-look Sharks coaching team as he takes charge of defence.

McFarland has coached in different parts of the world and was extremely successful at the Bulls, where he partnered up with Heyneke Meyer from 2001 to 2012, during which time he was involved in winning three Super Rugby titles.

McFarland has also been to two World Cups with the Springboks as assistant coach.

And only last week, the Sharks have enlisted the services of former Georgia hooker Akvsenti Giorgadze as their scrum consultant.

Giorgadze, who played most of his rugby in France and Italy, spent eight years as the touch and scrum coach for Top 14 club La Rochelle.

After Gatland lamented the weak challenge presented by the Sigma Lions last weekend, Everitt is optimistic that his side can provide a stern test to the tourists, who will be captained by Iain Henderson.

“It’s a massive challenge, they’re the best of UK and Ireland and have top-class international players. We learned a lot from the weekend and realise we need to be switched on. They play at a high intensity and we’re working on that but not really there yet.

“The local Lions weren’t aware of what an international team can bring. It’s a learning curve and we will take it to the Lions, we’ve prepared well and are focused on the job at hand.

“These games are important to the South African challenge and that’s why we’ve gone for a 6-2 split on the bench. We need to keep it going for the 80 minutes.

“From a physicality point of view, they’re up with the best in the world. They vary it from running to contestable kicking, they can switch tactics. They give you nothing, good defensive line-speed and pressure on the breakdown.

“We have spoken about accuracy and not giving them too much. They will play whatever opportunities they see and we need to be switched on.

“They’re physical in the tackle and we have to get to the breakdown quicker than them and our back-row is certainly strengthened.”

The Sigma Lions’ disparate display was also criticised for the manner in which many of their emerging players were more focused on trying to force their game in an attempt to impress watching selectors.

“We also have guys on the fringes of national selection and have something to prove if there are injuries and they need to show they are willing and they need to give good performance but we want to play as a team,” warned Everitt.

“Our focus is always team first. Any guy that goes off programme in a game like this will pay the consequences.

“We’re a performance driven team and we need all 23 to achieve a peak performance. Our guys won’t go off programme, we have been focused on a team performance.”

Springbok international Curwin Bosch features at out-half with former Ulster prop Wiehahn Herbst on the bench.