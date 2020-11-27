Irish Independent Christmas Gifts

GET INTO THE SPIRIT OF THE SEASON
Treat yourself and your family to a premium digital subscription to Independent.ie with access on up to 5 devices, where you can browse through the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and the Herald, from €9.99 per month. So sit back and dip into your daily reads with ease throughout the year.
Home Delivery
For those who love their printed newspapers, you can give the gift every week of the Irish Independent on Saturday, the Sunday Independent, or both delivered at the weekends. Prices for two newspapers from €2.62 when paid annually. Call 01 705 5454 to purchase.
*Delivery available in selected regions. Verify delivery addresses available by visiting subscribe.independent.ie and selecting Home Delivery.
Premium Digital Subscriptions
Premium+ Digital Subscriptions
Call 01 705 5454 to purchase.
Online Editors