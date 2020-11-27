Irish Independent Christmas Gifts

GET INTO THE SPIRIT OF THE SEASON

Treat yourself and your family to a premium digital subscription to Independent.ie with access on up to 5 devices, where you can browse through the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and the Herald, from €9.99 per month. So sit back and dip into your daily reads with ease throughout the year.

Home Delivery

For those who love their printed newspapers, you can give the gift every week of the Irish Independent on Saturday, the Sunday Independent, or both delivered at the weekends. Prices for two newspapers from €2.62 when paid annually. Call 01 705 5454 to purchase.

*Delivery available in selected regions. Verify delivery addresses available by visiting subscribe.independent.ie and selecting Home Delivery.

Premium Digital Subscriptions

Full year access for €98.99

Household subscription: Access on 5 devices

All Premium stories (web & app)

Read online, on any device and via the app

Save with annual gift pricing

Premium+ Digital Subscriptions

Full year access for €138.99

Household subscription: Access on 5 devices

All Premium stories (web & app)

ePapers: Irish Independent, Sunday Independent & Herald

The ePapers are exact digital replicas, laid out just as in the print editions (web & app)

Save with annual gift pricing

Call 01 705 5454 to purchase.

Online Editors