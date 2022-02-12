Irish evening news headlines: Biden warns Russia of 'swift and severe costs'; Two people questioned in relation to Wicklow stabbing released without charge

US will ‘respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs,’ Biden warns Putin in phone call

US President Joe Biden has again called on President Vladimir Putin to pull back more than 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine's borders.

Richard O'Halloran says he felt abandoned by the Department of Foreign Affairs while he was stuck in China



Businessman Richard O’Halloran has said he felt abandoned during his three-year detainment in China and criticised the level of support he received from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Man and woman questioned in relation to Wicklow stabbing released without charge

The man and woman arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in Ballyconnell, Co Wicklow have been released without charge

Vigil to be held in memory of boy (12) killed in head-on car crash

A vigil is to take place tomorrow, in memory of a 12-year old, Wiktor Chojecki, who died in a head-on road traffic collision on Friday.

Vicky Phelan says she will do ‘everything’ in her power to support ‘Climb with Charlie’ in April

Vicky Phelan has vowed that she will do “everything” in her power to join Charlie Bird at Croagh Patrick in April.

The Late Late Show uncovers hilarious clip of Dermot Bannon on Blind Date in the 90s

Couple still stuck in Ukraine waiting for surrogate baby’s documents

A British couple in Ukraine have described the "bizarre" and "worrying" wait for their surrogate-born baby's emergency travel document.

Winning EuroMillions ticket sold in Co Clare

A lucky EuroMillions player in Co Clare has officially woken up today as Ireland’s latest millionaire.

Youth arrested after more than €30,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash seized in Malahide

A male youth has been arrested after over 30,000 euro worth of suspected drugs and cash were seized in Co Dublin.




















































