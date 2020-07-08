Irish author John Banville among high-profile figures in letter about free speech and 'cancel culture'

Irish novelist John Banville has joined JK Rowling and other high-profile figures in penning a letter voicing fears for free speech.

The open letter, which was published in New York Magazine Harper’s, said that recent protests for racial and social justice are a “needed reckoning” but decried what they describe as the weakening of open debate in favour of “ideological conformity”.

Mr Banville and JK Rowling, along with the likes of Canadian poet and novelist, Margaret Atwood and British-Indian novelist Sir Ahmed Salman Rushdie, and were among around 150 high-profile writers, journalists and professors to sign the letter.

The letter has arisen after Ms Rowling was among many celebrities to fall victim of the ‘cancel culture’.

This is where public figures face criticism for perceived acts of offence, and an attempt is made by those in protest to remove them of their platform and so ‘cancel them’.

The letter read: “The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted.

“While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censoriousness is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty.”

Ms Rowling came under public scrutiny after sharing her opinion on transgender issues.

While likening hormone therapy and surgery for transgender people to “a new kind of conversion therapy”, she said that she is in no way transphobic, however, many online called for her to be ‘cancelled’.

The Harry Potter author tweeted yesterday saying that she was proud of the letter she co-signed with Mr Banville.

“I was very proud to sign this letter in defence of a foundational principle of a liberal society: open debate and freedom of thought and speech,” she wrote.

Mr Banville, the multi award winning Irish author, has previously spoken about the integrity involved with writing.

In the open letter he signed, the value of free speech was emphasised.

“We uphold the value of robust and even caustic counter-speech from all quarters,” it said.

“But it is now all too common to hear calls for swift and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought.”

The letter sparked debate online with many social media users.

Online Editors