| 12.2°C Dublin

Ireland v France: Can Andy Farrell's men overcome absences to get their Six Nations back on track?

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw is tackled by France's Matthieu Jalibert during the Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Reuters/Brian Lawless Expand

Close

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw is tackled by France's Matthieu Jalibert during the Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Reuters/Brian Lawless

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw is tackled by France's Matthieu Jalibert during the Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Reuters/Brian Lawless

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw is tackled by France's Matthieu Jalibert during the Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Reuters/Brian Lawless

Patrick Earley

Action at the Aviva got under way at 3pm.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Ireland team huddle prior to the Six Nations Rugby Championship match against Wales. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Six Nations Premium

Brendan Fanning Opinion Andy Farrell has a devil of a job in sorting out the details

You may have experienced a wave of nausea a while back when it was reported that Ireland would be pitching our cap in the ring as part of a joint bid, with England, Scotland and Wales, to host the World Cup in 2031. The previous attempt at this gig left scars yet to heal, an exercise in public humiliation where Ireland’s model was based partly on being better than what New Zealand offered in 2011. Either World Rugby never pointed to the small print, or the IRFU never spotted it, but the message was simple: this is for big boys only.

Most Watched

Privacy