Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) seeks new director as O’Callaghan plans exit

The head of the Irish Strategic Investment (ISIF) Eugene O’Callaghan plans to step down from his role at the end of 2020.

ISIF falls under the management of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which will begin a recruitment process next month to appoint a new ISIF director.

ISIF was created in December 2014 from the assets of what had been the National Pensions Reserve Fund, including the State’s stake in bailed out banks – known as “directed portfolio” plus an €8.1bn so called “discretionary” portfolio that is actively managed by ISIF with a mandate to invest commercially to support economic activity and employment in Ireland.

Since 2014 the fund has been directed into areas including housebuilders, high potential start-ups through a tie-up with Silicon Valley Bank and investments focused on climate change.

Eugene O’Callaghan has headed ISIF since it was established. He joined the NTMA in 2005 and was appointed Director of the NPRF in 2010 before transferring to ISIF. Before that he had been chief operating officer and executive director of Irish Life Investment Managers.

NTMA chief executive Conor O’Kelly said: “Eugene is one of the most respected investment professionals in the Irish market. He has been an invaluable colleague and I wish him every success and happiness as he begins a new chapter in his life.”

