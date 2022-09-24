Ireland player ratings: Cullen and Molumby shine despite defeat at Hampden Park

Here's how Stephen Kenny's Ireland team rated after their Nations League defeat to Scotland at Hampden Park.

Gavin Bazunu - 7

Never called into serious action in the first half, and had no chance with the Scottish equaliser. A fine shot-stopper, he seemed reluctant to leave his goal-line to claim crosses or corners.

Nathan Collins - 7

Another top display from Collins, both in basic defending and carrying the ball out for Ireland. He really is a top prospect and is set for a very long international career in Green.

Dara O’Shea - 7

Showed a few touches of class with some fine distribution from the back-line. O’Shea stood tall and firm at the back when Ireland were under pressure at Hampden Park.

John Egan - 7

Scored a brilliant striker’s goal — not a centre-half’s one — and then settled in to do his defensive chores in the second half as Scotland grew more and more into the match.

Matt Doherty - 5

Couple of early mistakes as he settled into starting a match. The Spurs man got going soon after and was a threat for Ireland, but he won’t look kindly on his part in the Scots’ first goal.

James McClean - 6

Got plenty of early grief from the home fans at Hampden, which was hardly original. Playing for Ireland for the 96th time, McClean put in a strong shift and worked hard all evening.

Josh Cullen - 8

Needed to watch himself after a first half booking and a couple of other spicy tackles. But in half a dozen games, the Burnley man has grown into an integral part of Stephen Kenny’s team.

Jason Knight - 8

The midfielder tasked with getting forward more than his colleagues. Knight worked very hard all during the match and, like Cullen, is one of the main men in this Irish team

Jayson Molumby - 7

A real star of Ireland’s effort and player who is benefiting from a run of matches at club level. He worked tirelessly in midfield and was an attacking threat at times.

Troy Parrott - 6

Troy Parrott Had an early ‘goal’ disallowed for offside and settled into the match after that. But he will have nightmares about his second half miss when one-on-one.

Michael Obafemi - 7

He got through some shift of work. Obafemi played almost as an extra defender at times as Ireland closed down any Scottish space. Needs to get back to playing club football.

Substitutes

Chiedozie Ogbene made an immediate impact, and ought to have put Ireland ahead, while of the other changes, Alan Browne came on and conceded the decisive penalty.