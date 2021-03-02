| 6°C Dublin

International Paddy's Day Promotion

Expand

Close

Discounted price available for new customers in Australia, Canada or USA. Offer Valid until 29th March 2021. The discounted period is billed as $3 per month for 12 months. This is advertised as 75c per week for 1 year. The $3 is billed monthly in the local currency of CAD, USD or AUD. After the discounted period is completed the customer rolls over to standard monthly cancel anytime Premium and Premium+ prices. The customer can cancel anytime during or after the 12 month discounted period. The customer will be reminded via email and given the opportunity to cancel their subscription before the discounted period ends.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning and evening.

This field is required

Online Editors

Most Watched

Privacy