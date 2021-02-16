Independent Weekend Home Delivery Fitbit Offer

Get the Irish Independent on Saturday and Sunday Independent delivered to your door, Independent Premium+ digital access plus a free Fitbit Inspire2 (RRP €99) with an annual Fitbit Premium subscription (worth €88) all for only €5.08 per week. 12-month contract. Offer ends 29th March.

To find out more, visit www.independent.ie/subscribe

Terms and Conditions:

Subject to availability and home being within our delivery network. Offer available to new customers only. 12-month contract. Two payment options available; (1)€5.08 a week, billed as €22 a month or (2) €240 annually paid in advance. Fitbit Inspire 2 (RRP €99) with 1-year subscription to Fitbit Premium worth €89 available free to new eligible customers taking Independent Weekend Home Delivery on a 12-month contract. Offer is non-transferable. You will be emailed a code to claim your Fitbit Inspire 2. Pay monthly customers will receive this within 30 days of your second bill being paid in full, and on condition that your account is not in arrears. Pay annually customers will receive this within 30 days of first payment. Subject to availability, you will be able to choose the colour of your Fitbit Inspire 2 and schedule delivery to any address in the Republic of Ireland. Availability subject to stock. Offer ends 29/03/21.

Online Editors