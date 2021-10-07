In Focus: The Strange World of Dolores Cahill — wild assertions and Covid 19

There are claims there had been communication between Dolores Cahill and the late Joe McCarron’s family and friends on the day he was removed from hospital. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Anti-vaxxer Dolores Cahill has spent much of the last year-and-a-half spreading misleading claims about the pandemic throughout Ireland and the rest of the world. But how did a former UCD professor become a prominent Covid conspiracy theorist?

Host Kevin Doyle talks to Sunday Independent Journalist Rodney Edwards who has investigated the strange world of the immunologist whose false claims and wild assertions are having a potentially damaging effect on public health.

