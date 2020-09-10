THE eyes of Ireland are firmly focused on us Dubs as cases of Covid-19 continue to soar in the capital. On Tuesday alone, 59pc of the 307 new cases announced were in the county despite less than 30pc of the national population living here.

The bottom line from these latest cases is that Dubliners are letting the rest of the country down – and we all need to up our game now.

Already there have been hints that the ‘wet pubs’ in Dublin may not be allowed to re-open on Monday week (while pubs in the rest of the country can resume business) and the residents in the capital could be barred from visiting each other’s homes to stop the virus spreading.

My biggest fear over the next few weeks is that people continue to ignore health advice, leaving the Government with no other option than to introduce restrictions all over again. Our economy will not be able to survive another lockdown.

The thing about this virus is that we all have it in our power to stop it spreading.

While most of us are fed up with hand sanitiser, facemasks, standing away from people etc, we know that they work.

Since Covid-19 hit our shores, we all know people who have lost their jobs, some temporarily but sadly some permanently.

But if we don’t get our economy back to normal very soon more and more people are going to permanently lose their jobs.

That’s our friends and family that could end up on the dole through no fault of their own.

None of us would deliberately do something that could lead to a loved one ending upon welfare but if Dubliners continue to treat this virus flippantly the more it is likely that will happen.

If, for example, ‘wet pubs’ do not re-open on September 21 because of the number of Covid cases then some of them will never open again. Think of all the jobs at stake.

The city centre is already a shadow of its former self, with so many office workers still at home. The city can’t afford any further economic damage.

Every evening I have thought to myself: “Have I done enough today to stop me getting the virus?”

With the exception of one or two days I can honestly say yes. I have stayed two metres away from people. I have avoided crowded places.

I have washed/sanitised my hands regularly and worn a mask when I should.

It is always in the back of my mind that this virus is among us and that it is highly infectious.

If every one of us, especially here in Dublin, could do the same every day for the next few weeks we will beat this virus again.

To those of you who aren’t taking this seriously and aren’t abiding by the guidelines, I’m appealing to you to stop inflicting economic catastrophe on Dublin by not giving a damn.

We have it in OUR power to get the city back to the way it was at the start of the year.

So for all our sakes please behave responsibly over the next few weeks before it’s too late.