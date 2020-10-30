I'm now the proud owner of a big red deer but clothes still deemed non-essential under confusing lockdown rules

While many shops have had to stop selling “non-essential” products or just closed outright, others still usual range of products on display.

After the country moved to Level 5 lockdown, the Government put out a list of essential retail outlets. This did not appear to include clothing, something Minister of State for Retail Damien English expanded on during a TV debate by saying: “Clothes are not essential.”

A somewhat controversial statement, but most major clothing outlets are still closed. Even mixed retailers like Tesco and Dunnes have sectioned off their products to ensure “non-essential” items cannot be purchased.

I went down to the Omni Shopping Centre to check if this was the case, and sure enough the clothing aisles in Tesco weren’t open to customers.

“In line with Level 5 Government guidelines for non-essential retail, our Clothing Department is closed,” a poster beside the section said. “Selected essential items are still available.”

In fine print, it specified that those special items deemed essential were as follows: socks, underwear, school wear and selected baby clothing. While it’s certainly better than nothing, for some this list may still be too small. In the larger shopping centre though, it was still a treasure trove considering all the nearby clothing stores had their shutters down.

What I found a bit odd though was how I was able to walk to the nearby Dealz and purchase a jumper with no problems.

As far as I could tell, no particular section seemed to be visibly closed off, and there were a variety of pieces still available for purchase: sweaters, beanies, trousers, shirts and a lot more.

For some, like the CEO of Retail Excellence Duncan Graham, there’s a concern that larger retailers will continue to sell non-essential items for the duration of the lockdown.

“This rubs salt into the wounds of smaller retailers who are forced to close but who now see larger competitors take advantage of their closure,” he said.

The department of business also previously told Independent.ie that mixed retailers should separate their stock and only sell essential items. They added that non-essential items can still be sold through call-and-collect, click-and-collect or for delivery, just not in-store.

But regardless, I still managed to walk away from Dealz with a few Halloween and Christmas knick-knacks in hand. I’m not sure if I really need a big, red, plastic deer, but I can now say I’m the proud owner of one.

Ultimately these new rules appear to have just created a lot of confusion and competition for stores across the country, as they try to navigate what is and isn’t deemed necessary.

Retail Ireland Director Arnold Dillon said the closure of many shops is particularly disappointed considering the safety measures many outlets have put in place.

“Only a tiny fraction of Covid transmissions are linked to retail settings,” he said. “The restrictions on retail this time are less severe than those earlier in the year, but this has created some additional confusion.”

It may not be fair that many retailers appear to be continuing to sell a variety of products, but it’s also difficult to come up with a fair list of so-called “essential” products.

“Ultimately, the solution is to get all of retail back open as soon as possible, while safeguarding the safety of customers and staff at the same time,” Mr Dillon said.

In the meantime, it seems like these discussions over what’s allowed are set to continue.

Both Aldi and Lidl just recently announced that they would no longer be selling non-essential items in their famous ‘middle aisles’.

I visited Lidl myself and found that particular aisle to be a bit different from usual. On their website they’ve listed items which have been postponed from being sold in-store - the majority of which are various Christmas-themed products.

On Twitter, a man replied to Lidl’s announcement by saying: “we don't want essential items, we want sh**e we don't want.”

And Lidl fittingly responded: “We've never related to anything more.” For now though, most impulsive purchases will have to remain online.