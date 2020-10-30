| 8.8°C Dublin

I'm now the proud owner of a big red deer but clothes still deemed non-essential under confusing lockdown rules

Brendan Kelly Palenque

Brendan Fernando Kelly Palenque buys some non essential items at Santry&rsquo;s Omni. Photo: Tony Gavin 30/10/2020 Expand

While many shops have had to stop selling “non-essential” products or just closed outright, others still usual range of products on display.

After the country moved to Level 5 lockdown, the Government put out a list of essential retail outlets. This did not appear to include clothing, something Minister of State for Retail Damien English expanded on during a TV debate by saying: “Clothes are not essential.”

A somewhat controversial statement, but most major clothing outlets are still closed. Even mixed retailers like Tesco and Dunnes have sectioned off their products to ensure “non-essential” items cannot be purchased.

