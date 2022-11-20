'I did my HIA and I passed it' - Nic White and Dave Rennie explain controversial moment that saw him returned to the play

Australia's Nic White in action during the Autumn International match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Nic White says he was never knocked out against Ireland.

Australia have been criticised by lobby group Progressive Rugby for their decision to bring the scrum-half back on to the field after he suffered two impacts to the head in quick succession and was described by referee Ben O'Keeffe as being "unsteady on his feet".

The group have called for World Rugby to investigate the process, saying he should have been permanently removed from play based on the footage.

He went off, did a head injury assessment (HIA) and returned to the field and finished the game.

White spoke to the media after the game and said he had been conscious throughout.

"I was pulled off by the physio to do a HIA, I felt fine," he said.

"I passed my HIA, I went back on. I remember everything, clear as day, I feel fine. I feel good.

"I passed my HIA and I was good to go.

"Very confident, I did the HIA and I passed it.

"Like, I'm 78kg - running up against these blokes, mate I feel fine now. You guys can attest to that.

"The process, I did the HIA and passed it. I'm good.

"How often do I run out of the corner out of a lineout and get bashed by three blokes.

"I was just a little ginger, I'm fine mate."

The incident caused great debate in the Virgin Media studio after the game, but coach Dave Rennie backed his medics up.

“He was asked to come off and they assessed him. He was assessed and he passed. I didn’t actually see the incident," he said.