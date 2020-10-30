How do you say coronavirus, banana bread and pandemic as gaeilge? First English-Irish dictionary in 60 years published

The first English-Irish dictionary published in more than 60 years has incorporated words such as coronavirus, banana bread and social distancing into the Irish language.

Concise English-Irish Dictionary was launched by President Michael D Higgins, on Foras na Gaeilge’s Facebook Page, earlier today.

The dictionary features 1.8 million words in contemporary English and Irish and was recently updated to include words relevant to 2020, including banana bread (arán banana), pandemic (paindéim), and coronavirus (coróinvíreas).

President Higgins said: “It was a privilege to launch the new English-Irish dictionary website in 2013 and I’m delighted to be able to celebrate the final stage of the project today, the Concise English-Irish Dictionary.

"This dictionary follows on in a proud tradition of Irish-language lexicography, including famous works by Niall Ó Dónaill, Tomás de Bhaldraithe, and Pádraig Ó Duinnín.”

Chief editor Pádraig Ó Mianáin said the new dictionary covers all levels of language use, from formal to informal and from written to spoken.

"We are delighted that the dictionary is now available, and to have this opportunity to launch it with the President today,” he said.

The dictionary was meant to go to print around Easter, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

However, this afforded the opportunity to include new words such as home office (oifig bhaile), fake news (bréagnuacht) and social distancing (scaradh sóisialta).

Household names such as GAA commentator Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, former president Mary McAleese and comedian Dara Ó Briain shared their experiences of the national language for the launch.

Online Editors