Housing Minister seeks investigation into eviction of nine tenants in Dublin

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has ordered an investigation into the eviction of nine tenants from a house in Dublin last week.

Mr O’Brien has written to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) saying he is “deeply concerned” about the treatment of tenants who were order to leave their home on the Berkley Road.

The Fianna Fáil minister asked the watchdog to use their powers to launch an investigation into the eviction to ensure the renters were treated “fairly” and “respectfully”. “With this in mind I would ask you to ensure the full powers and resources of the RTB are brought to bear in this case,” Mr O’Brien said.

Read More

“I would ask you to consider an own violation investigation under RTB Part 7A of the Residential Tenancies Act and separately I would ask you to prioritise any dispute that may be brought to you be the affected tenants in relation to this termination,” he added.

Mr O’Brien said he was directing the RTB to “fully investigate” the incident and report back to him with any recommendations.

“On receipt of your report I will swiftly consider it and move to implement any relevant recommendations that will further protect tenants,” he added.

The minister’s intervention follows Deputy Garda commissioner John Twomey seeking an review of the role of gardaí involved in the eviction.

Gardaí were videoed in the rented accommodation while men dressed in black asked tenants to leave the house they were living in for several years.

A Garda investigation was also launched into the damage of property in the house following the eviction.

“I have requested an urgent lessons learned report on this recent incident,” AC Twomey said.

“If, where An Garda Síochána can learn from this experience, we will do so as to ensure that we continue to provide the best policing service going forward based on our tradition of policing by consent.”

The tenants have appealed for help from Dublin City Council following the eviction.

They have also claimed they were not given any notice before they were evicted.

Read More

Online Editors