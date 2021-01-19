Hotel-room laps, emotional food drops and craving fresh air – How Niamh McEvoy is coping with quarantine Down Under

Three times a day, there’ll be a knock on the door of Niamh McEvoy's hotel room, and three times a day she’ll count to 20 before stepping out to collect her meal. The rules of quarantining in Australia are not for breaking, or even bending, as even Novak Djokovic has found out.

"It’s so that the person who drops it off can leg it, essentially," McEvoy offers, by way of explanation.

Along with her Dublin and soon-to-be Melbourne AFLW team-mates Lauren Magee and Sinéad Goldrick, McEvoy is 12 days in to her two-week stint in isolation. Friday is liberation day, when she takes her first step out of her hotel room in a fortnight.

It has been a surreal experience so far, starting with empty flights and armed police in the hotel lobby.

While a physical challenge awaits when they join the Melbourne squad ahead of a roughhouse regular-season schedule of nine games in as many weeks, the first two weeks, which see her confined to her hotel room, are much more of a psychological battle.

The little things, like the view over the Brisbane River, sustain her. And it's the little things that can take you down too.

"One of the days my Uber Eats app wasn't working and the food that arrived wasn’t nice and I completely catastrophised that," laughs the five-time All-Ireland winner.

"I think the same thing happened to one of the other girls, but mostly it has been really positive.

"Our team-mates from Melbourne have been really good, ringing and checking in. And the sports psychologist rang us today. The head coach has done three skill sessions with us, so I pushed the two beds up against the wall and practised my ball drop and kicking.

"I'd say the neighbours hate me, though the room below me is probably more annoyed."

The key has been to keep busy. McEvoy's routine involves yoga before breakfast, and two training sessions during the day. And she's discovered if she walks the length of her room 120 times, it equals a kilometre.

"The club sent us a timetable that we could follow that was really handy. And they sent us in a bike and some kettlebells and we brought our own stuff as well. I've resistance bands with me and a skipping rope and things like that," he said.

"So it helps me set up a structured day. I've been trying to get yoga and a session done before lunch at one.

"And then I try and get a walk in with my book in the evening. It turns out that 120 lengths of my hotel room is exactly 1km. It would be really boring if I did it without my book so I do it when I'm reading. And in the evening I get a session in as well.

"About three or four days in, my bike arrived and then the pedal fell off it. Brisbane was in lockdown when we first arrived so it was really hard to source a bike. But they are out of lockdown now, so they sent me in the tools to fix it."

They flew into Brisbane because it was the most accessible flight into the country and the rules state they had to quarantine where they landed. So on Friday, they'll hop down to Melbourne, where they’ll take their third Covid test in two weeks, before being allowed join the rest of the group.

The trio will have just a week to prepare for the opening round. McEvoy and Goldrick were Down Under last season, further cementing Melbourne's long-standing relationship with Dublin GAA that was fostered by the late great Jim Stynes.

And this time around they also opted to bring out Magee, daughter of former Dublin footballer Jonny.

Last season was ruined by the outbreak of Covid. The competition was reaching its conclusion when the pandemic took hold. Fearing they would be stuck in Australia, the club organised for McEvoy and Goldrick to get home.

They missed one game, which saw Melbourne progress to the last four, before the competition was shelved. McEvoy insists Melbourne have been "amazing" in how they've accommodated them. And they are eager to repay that faith.

"It will be a tough task for us to get into the 21 for round one, considering the girls are training for 12 weeks, but the club were very happy for us to finish the county season (with Dublin). It's just a shame we had to quarantine because we would have gotten in two practice matches had the world been normal but here we are.

"I really haven't found it that bad and I was very worried about it on the way over and once you get stuck into it, it's not too bad."

On Friday there'll be a knock on the door and it will be time to go to work. And the best thing about getting out?

"Now I think the fresh air thing is the biggest thing, I'd love to get out and get some fresh air."