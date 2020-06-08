Homelessness charity chief calls for more hotels to be built in Dublin

There is a need for an increase in taxation and more cheap hotels to deal with the housing and homelessness crisis in Ireland, according to a homelessness charity chief.

Peter McVerry Trust CEO Pat Doyle said more cheap hotels in Dublin would pull tourists, as well as hen and stag parties, out of Airbnb accommodation, freeing up space on the rental market.

"We need more hotels and we need to move away from the short-term letting and the Airbnb-type accommodation," he said.

"There needs to be a balance."

He said that one of the apartments blocks recently given to the Trust as part of the Covid-19 response had kitchens which had never been used.

"One of the blocks that we got in the city, when we went into it, the woman said that the kitchens had never been used," Mr Doyle said.

"Apartments which were seven to 10 years old, and the kitchens had never been used.

"We could have had 25 families in there, rather than having 25 families in hotels.

"The families would have used the kitchens, would have used the laundries, the play areas."

He said that short-term lettings need to be encouraged to be turned into long term lettings.

"We need to evaluate - where has the market gone when it was left alone? The market went - 'if we build on this, we can get more money from short-term lettings than we can on long-term'.

"So, that's why they've gone to the short term."

"We need to encourage them in whatever way we can to turn those short-term lettings into long-term lettings and we'll take a lot more off the housing list."

He fears that after the pandemic passes over and once the post-coronavirus recession sets in, that instead of tax hikes, services will be cut by the Government to make ends meet.

He added that he was in favour of increasing taxes to pay for services, instead of cutting costs to make ends meet during the coronavirus crash.

"I'm more worried about the gaping hole in the economy, which would mean cutbacks on finances to run homeless services," he said.

"We haven't been traditionally fond of tax hikes in this country, and so the easiest thing is to cut services, but I think people have shown their generosity to charities."

Through fundraisers like the one on the Late Late Show, where more than €6m was raised for a selection of charities, the public has shown that it is willing to pay for services, said Mr Doyle.

"People have shown that they're willing to pay for valuable services," he said.

"So it shouldn't be cutting services, it should be an increase in taxation to pay for good services."

