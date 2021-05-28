Hoban and McMillan inspire Dundalk to crucial victory over St Pat's

David McMillan of Dundalk shoots to score his side's second goal, despite the efforts of St Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Richmond Park, Inchicore, Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

There's short story potential in the tale of Dundalk’s three games in seven days against Dublin’s Premier clubs.

Last Friday, they shifted attention away from a protest against the club’s ownership by ending Shamrock Rovers’ unbeaten record.

Monday’s follow-up was a humiliating 5-1 against Bohemians that resulted in sporting director Jim Magilton declaring that a dressing room clear-out was necessary.

The final act delivered another swing of the pendulum, with a textbook away-day display frustrating a St Patrick’s Athletic side managed by Oriel favourite Stephen O’Donnell.

It could be described as a response to the criticism that followed the Bohs reverse, yet in a strange way it also justified it.

Wild inconsistency both on and off the park is the reason the club with the biggest budget sit seventh entering the mid-season hiatus.

There are other factors too, and the impact of Patrick Hoban here showcased just what Dundalk have been missing in his absence.

Expand Close Dundalk's Patrick Hoban in action against Sam Bone of St Patrick's Athletic / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dundalk's Patrick Hoban in action against Sam Bone of St Patrick's Athletic

He was one of three changes from the Bohs debacle, with expensive recruit Wilfried Zahibo sidelined to make way for Greg Sloggett and youngster Val Adedokun summoned to replace the suspended Cameron Dummigan.

There was a noticeable improvement in the application levels with Chris Shields and the impressive Andy Boyle shoring things up in the heart of the back four.

The Saints’ view on that would be that they ultimately didn’t work them enough or test the unconvincing keeper Alessio Abibi.

O’Donnell’s side enjoyed a lot of the time on the ball without truly pulling their guests out of shape and the Lilywhites successfully absorbed pressure before breaking effectively.

Magilton stuck with a 4-4-2, pairing the club’s all time top scorer Hoban with David McMillan. With Derry men Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney on either flank, it gave the visitors a front four that really wouldn’t be used to operating around mid-table.

They all played a part in the goal that Dundalk gave the half-time lead. While the Saints moved from side to side without any real penetration, Dundalk had more joy when they moved the ball forward quickly and it was Hoban’s hold-up play that set the wheels in motion, taking two of the Saints back three out of the equation.

Duffy and McEleney were then involved in fashioning the opportunity for McMillan to shoot but his shot was going off target until the backtracking Sam Bone stuck out a leg to send it beyond Vitezslav Jaros.

The locals still had reason to believe time was on their side, yet they were undone by a sluggish restart and a slack defensive line with Shields releasing Hoban and a combination of his awareness and the movement of McMillan allowing the latter to smash the ball into the roof of the net.

Read More

Dundalk sought to protect that advantage, with Hoban withdrawn as the game entered the final quarter with his work done.

The focus switched to the other end where Boyle rolled back the years with a string of saving challenges to frustrate red shirts and his old pal O’Donnell, thus sending Dundalk into the break with a smile. It would take a brave man to predict how they will emerge from it.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Jaros, Bone, Barrett (Lewis 55), Desmond; Mountney (Melvin-Lambert 73), Lennon (Coughlan 55), Forrester, Bermingham (McCormack 83); King, Smith, Benson.

Dundalk: Abibi, Jurkovskis, Shields, Boyle, Adedokun; McEleney, Sloggett, Stanton (Zahibo 83), Duffy; Hoban (Murray 66), McMillan (Kelly 76).

Referee: N Doyle.