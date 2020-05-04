Historic Dublin building Belcamp College up in flames again as firefighters attempt to control the blaze

Firefighters attempt to control a blaze at Belcamp College in Dublin 17 (Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter)

Firefighters have been called into action to control another fire in Dublin's historic Belcamp college building.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) units from Kilbarrack, North Strand and their city centre HQ are dealing with a large fire in Belcamp College.

The firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 9pm and are still attempting to control a large fire which started on the second floor of the building but has since spread to other upper floors.

Five units are in attendance, including a turntable ladder, which extends 30m and the DFB Environmental Unit which contains a large water tank.

The DFB District Officer is also at the scene.

"The upper floors are well alight. Smoke is visible in the area," DFB tweeted.

"We're using a turntable ladder as a water tower, pumping water through the windows onto the fire floors."

The building has been derelict for some time, and DFB currently understand that there have been no related injuries or people present in the building.

The historic college was built in the 1770s, designed by Kilkenny-born architect James Hoban.

The architect, who also designed the White House in Washington, installed a similar oval room in the Dublin 17 building, which was destroyed in a previous fire.

The building is listed as having significant historic value, with the Oblate fathers founding the Catholic college as a boarding school there in 1893, and after two fires last July, an Taisce called for Fingal County Council to protect the northside buidling.

The former college has been the subject of several arson attacks in the past, but DFB said that they are currently unaware of the origins of this fire.

