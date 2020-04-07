Health Minister Simon Harris reassures children Easter bunny will deliver chocolate eggs this weekend

HEALTH Minister Simon Harris has reassured children that he has given the Easter bunny permission to work this weekend.

The Health Minister took to social media to make the important announcement after receiving a flood of letters from concerned youngsters querying if they will receive their Easter eggs.

Mr Harris said he has referred the issue to the country's top health care professionals who have given the Easter bunny the go ahead to make the special deliveries.

However, the Easter bunny must comply with all HSE guidelines regarding social distancing and regular hand washing.

"Important news for children: Many of you contacted me and asked me to if the Easter Bunny was allowed work this weekend. I have checked with our top doctors and the good news is he can," Mr Harris wrote.

"But he has been contacted to remind him about washing his hands regularly and keeping his distance."

The announcement comes as companies are working to donate Easter eggs to frontline staff and health care professionals across the country.

Charity Feed The Heroes have delivered 21,000 Easter eggs to frontline workers across Ireland today, as well as 36,000 meals.

A national fundraising effort set up by the charity to raise money to provide frontline workers with nutritious meals has raised over €754,000.

More than 36,000 meals have been delivered nationwide across Covid-10 testing centres, contact tracing units, paramedic services, fire brigade and Gardai.

Irish businesses such as Microsoft Ireland, KSG and Connection Logistics Ltd, and local restaurants, takeaways and catering facilities joined the effort to deliver 2,700 meals weekly to Microbiology Departments in Dublin Hospitals in the weeks ahead while Avolon is supplying 160 meals a day for five days every other seven.

Mars Ireland and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Ireland have also team up with the Feed The Heroes to deliver over 21,000 Mars Ireland Easter Eggs to health care workers across the country.

Meanwhile, a nursing home in Co Cork yesterday were surprised with a special Easter treat as local gardai took time out of policing duties today to deliver chocolate eggs to residents.

Elderly residents and staff at Cramers Court Nursing Home in Belgooly, Kinsale, Co Cork, were thrilled to see a group of community gardai show up with a batch of Easter Eggs and a special delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), donated by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Activities co-ordinator at Cramers Court Nursing Home, Teresa O’Donovan said the delivery lifted the spirits of all 66 residents at a time where family visits are restricted due to the ongoing health crisis.

“There was great excitement across the home, from both staff and residents, to see the community Gardaí arrive up with their sirens on, delivering the essential PPE equipment and an assortment of Easter Eggs," Ms Donovan told Independent.ie.

"It was such an incredibly kind gesture and showed such community spirit."

Online Editors