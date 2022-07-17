Headlines: Cost of childcare to be halved by 2024; Gardaí tried to identify Larry Murphy in CCTV

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly made the greatest number of representations to the HSE

Cost of childcare to be halved by 2024 as Government steps in to tackle cost-of-living crisis



Childcare fees will be halved over the next two budgets as part of the Government’s plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, Independent.ie can reveal.

Gardaí tried to identify Larry Murphy in CCTV taken on the day Deirdre Jacob disappeared

The garda investigation into the murder of Deirdre Jacob identified a “person of interest” that officers suspected could be the convicted rapist Larry Murphy, standing outside the post office in Newbridge on the day she vanished in 1998.

‘That's the system, and it’s not fit for purpose’: TDs and senators made 7,300 submissions to the HSE last year

TDs and senators made 7,300 representations to the HSE last year, with the vast majority relating to the healthcare of individual constituents.

Suncream alert: ‘Very intense heat’ on the way will probably break local records

Break out the sun cream and plan the perfect siesta, because a number of counties across Ireland are expected to reach record temperatures over the next 72 hours.

Coalition deal will not be reviewed despite calls by TDs

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have ruled out a mid-term review of the Coalition deal even as two former Fine Gael ministers joined Fianna Fáil TDs in calling for one to take place.

Don’t bet your house on it – but we might just have hit the peak of the market

With interest rates rising and the stock of unsold houses growing rapidly, is it time to call the top of the housing market after a 20pc price increase over the past two years?

New study finds fake tan ‘can make it difficult to diagnose skin cancer’

Ireland’s status as the highest-per-capita fake-tan users in the world has had an unexpected effect, making it increasingly difficult to diagnose conditions such as skin cancer.

‘Everything inside me burned down’ – teen’s 90 days in Russian prison

On his first day in a Russian jail, the 16-year-old boy said he heard the agonised screams of other Ukrainians. Sitting in a tiny cell with a broken toilet, Vlad Buryak wondered if he would be next.

Only half of the 300 reports of human trafficking in five years led to a prosecution

Gardaí logged almost 300 human trafficking incidents on its crime database in five years, but only just over half of these were prosecuted.

Murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier holds ‘specific Irish fascination’, says French Ambassador

The French Ambassador to Ireland, Vincent Guérend, has spoken for the first time about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Speaking to the Sunday Independent this weekend, Mr Guérend said the Irish have a “specific fascination” with the case, which has not been replicated in her home country in France.

Mum calls on PSNI to reopen daughter’s case file after fresh claims over ‘predator’ in tragic Shauna case

The family of a woman who took her own life, after allegedly being sexually abused by a man who spotted her in a church, wants the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to review her case.

Aer Lingus pilot pay talks hit turbulence

Fraught pay talks between Aer Lingus pilots and the airline’s management ran into difficulty last week, leading to fears of a threat of industrial action unless agreement can be reached.

After Covid hammered driving-test staff, survey reveals stress levels are key concern at Road Safety Authority

Nearly a quarter of driver testers and technical staff did not feel safe while working during the Covid-19 pandemic, while 45pc said their work had been negatively affected by the virus.