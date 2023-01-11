| 7.1°C Dublin

Golden Globes 2023 - top 6 best dressed on the red carpet

Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand

Close

Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The 80th annual Golden Globes saw celebrities preening on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.

After a hiatus last year, this year’s ceremony returned more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names showing off all manners of show-stopping looks in Beverly Hills.

From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand

Close

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards show, arrived on the red carpet on Tuesday night in a blue vintage John Galliano gown.

Zanna Roberts Rassi

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Zanna Roberts Rassi attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Expand

Close

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Zanna Roberts Rassi attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Zanna Roberts Rassi attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Zanna Roberts Rassi attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Rassi also opted for an old Hollywood glamour look to kick of awards season, with the Milk Makeup cofounder arriving on the red carpet in a cream-coloured strapless dress, which she paired with a black harness. She completed the look with black satin stilettos.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Australian proved her Chanel days aren’t behind her yet after wowing in a pink chantilly lace and silk tulle custom gown with a chevron bodice last night. Embellished with 30,000 embroidered details, including feathers, bugle beads and sequins, it reportedly took 750 hours to make and was inspired by the label’s iconic Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture collection.

Michelle Yeoh

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Expand

Close

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Another sartorial trend that dominated the carpet was sequins, which is a tried and tested party gown style for good reason. Best Actress in a Motion Picture winner Michelle Yeoh sparkled in an Armani navy and silver strapless, sequin dress with a delightful peplum skirt.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

The 53-yearold recreated the iconic tuxedo gown he first wore in 2019 at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. He arrived at the event in a couture look by Christian Siriano. The outfit consisted of a magenta velvet gown and bowtie over a white button shirt with a long pink train.

Siriano posted a photo of the Pose star in the outfit on Instagram, with the caption: “THE KING @theebillyporter in this custom Siriano tuxedo overlay gown tonight at the #goldenglobes! Bammm.”

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

George and Tammy nominee Chastain also wowed in a sheer, embellished Oscar de la Renta gown. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the delicate strapless dress was covered in crystals that were sewn onto the nude-tone bodice in an intricate spider web pattern that radiated outwards from her stomach

SCROLL THROUGH THE GALLERY FOR ALL THE RED CARPET LOOKS

Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Expand
Director Martin McDonagh and Colin Farrell pose with their award for Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy for &quot;The Banshees of Inisherin&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Domhnall Gleeson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Heidi Klum (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Jenny Slate attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Sarah Polley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Bob Odenkirk attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Nomineee Barry Keoghan arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Andrew Garfield attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
The 80th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person in Los Angeles, after being forced off-air last year due to controversy (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Angela Bassett poses with her award for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture in &quot;Black Panther: Wakanda Forever&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Seth Rogen attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Stephanie Hsu attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Lauren Miller, left, and comedian Seth Rogen arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and Daniella Pick arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Golden Globe Awards presenter Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Daisy Edgar Jones arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Julia Garner poses with her Best Supporting Actress for a Television Series award for &quot;Ozark&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Jessica Chastain and Julia Garner attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Stewart Cook for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Expand
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary is seen on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 202. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NO SALES. MANDATORY CREDIT. FOR ONE-TIME PUBLICATION ONLY. IMAGE MAY NOT BE ALTERED OR CHANGED. Expand
Niecy Nash-Betts blows a kiss as she arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
The Big Bang Theory star, 36, arrived at the event&rsquo;s red carpet in Los Angeles with her partner Tom Pelphrey on Tuesday (Jordan Strauss/AP) Expand
Kaley Cuoco debuts growing baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP) Expand
Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Best Original Score, Justin Hurwitz, Babylon is seen on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Expand
Ana De Armas is seen on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Expand
M. M. Keeravani holds an award on stage for Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, (RRR) at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Expand
Nicole Byer and Ana Gasteyer onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Expand
Colman Domingo onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Expand
Hilary Swank onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Expand
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Stewart Cook for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Expand
Quinta Brunson poses with her award for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Jennifer Coolidge poses with her award for best supporting actress in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture for &quot;The White Lotus&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Emma D&rsquo;Arcy, Miguel Sapochnik, and Milly Alcock pose with the award for Best Television Series in Drama for &quot;House of the Dragon&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Ke Huy Quan poses with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for &quot;Everything Everywhere All at Once&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Expand
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
The actor and comedian was presented with the coveted Cecil B DeMille award at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/AP) Expand
Golden Globe Award nominee Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Best director nominees Tony Kushner, from left, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Eddie Murphy references Will Smith Oscars slap in Golden Globe award acceptance (Jordan Strauss/AP) Expand
Taron Egerton, left, and best actor nominee Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand
Julia Garner poses with her Best Supporting Actress for a Television Series award for &quot;Ozark&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Expand
Eddie Murphy poses next to Tracy Morgan with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Expand
Quinta Brunson poses with her award for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Expand
Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy (PA) Expand
Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama for Elvis (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Expand
80th Golden Globes awards does not shy away from controversial past (Chris Pizzello/AP) Expand
MM Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for Naatu Naatu from RRR (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Expand
Later, accepting the award for best drama motion picture, Spielberg thanked his entire production team, including producer Kristie Macosko Krieger (right) (Jordan Strauss/AP) Expand

Golden Globes 2023 in pictures: All the red carpet looks and award winner pics Close

Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Director Martin McDonagh and Colin Farrell pose with their award for Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy for &quot;The Banshees of Inisherin&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Martin McDonagh and Colin Farrell pose with their award for Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Domhnall Gleeson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Domhnall Gleeson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Heidi Klum (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jenny Slate attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jenny Slate attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sarah Polley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sarah Polley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bob Odenkirk attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bob Odenkirk attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nomineee Barry Keoghan arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nomineee Barry Keoghan arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Andrew Garfield attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Andrew Garfield attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The 80th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person in Los Angeles, after being forced off-air last year due to controversy (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 80th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person in Los Angeles, after being forced off-air last year due to controversy (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Angela Bassett poses with her award for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture in &quot;Black Panther: Wakanda Forever&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Angela Bassett poses with her award for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Seth Rogen attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Seth Rogen attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Stephanie Hsu attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Stephanie Hsu attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lauren Miller, left, and comedian Seth Rogen arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lauren Miller, left, and comedian Seth Rogen arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and Daniella Pick arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and Daniella Pick arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Golden Globe Awards presenter Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Golden Globe Awards presenter Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Daisy Edgar Jones arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Daisy Edgar Jones arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Julia Garner poses with her Best Supporting Actress for a Television Series award for &quot;Ozark&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Julia Garner poses with her Best Supporting Actress for a Television Series award for "Ozark" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jessica Chastain and Julia Garner attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Stewart Cook for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Jessica Chastain and Julia Garner attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Stewart Cook for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary is seen on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 202. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NO SALES. MANDATORY CREDIT. FOR ONE-TIME PUBLICATION ONLY. IMAGE MAY NOT BE ALTERED OR CHANGED.

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary is seen on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 202. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NO SALES. MANDATORY CREDIT. FOR ONE-TIME PUBLICATION ONLY. IMAGE MAY NOT BE ALTERED OR CHANGED.

Niecy Nash-Betts blows a kiss as she arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Niecy Nash-Betts blows a kiss as she arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Big Bang Theory star, 36, arrived at the event&rsquo;s red carpet in Los Angeles with her partner Tom Pelphrey on Tuesday (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The Big Bang Theory star, 36, arrived at the event’s red carpet in Los Angeles with her partner Tom Pelphrey on Tuesday (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Kaley Cuoco debuts growing baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Kaley Cuoco debuts growing baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best Original Score, Justin Hurwitz, Babylon is seen on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Best Original Score, Justin Hurwitz, Babylon is seen on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Ana De Armas is seen on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Ana De Armas is seen on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

M. M. Keeravani holds an award on stage for Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, (RRR) at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

M. M. Keeravani holds an award on stage for Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, (RRR) at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Nicole Byer and Ana Gasteyer onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Nicole Byer and Ana Gasteyer onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Colman Domingo onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Colman Domingo onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Hilary Swank onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Hilary Swank onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Stewart Cook for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Stewart Cook for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS

Quinta Brunson poses with her award for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Quinta Brunson poses with her award for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Coolidge poses with her award for best supporting actress in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture for &quot;The White Lotus&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Coolidge poses with her award for best supporting actress in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture for "The White Lotus" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Emma D&rsquo;Arcy, Miguel Sapochnik, and Milly Alcock pose with the award for Best Television Series in Drama for &quot;House of the Dragon&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Emma D’Arcy, Miguel Sapochnik, and Milly Alcock pose with the award for Best Television Series in Drama for "House of the Dragon" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ke Huy Quan poses with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for &quot;Everything Everywhere All at Once&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ke Huy Quan poses with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The actor and comedian was presented with the coveted Cecil B DeMille award at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The actor and comedian was presented with the coveted Cecil B DeMille award at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Golden Globe Award nominee Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Golden Globe Award nominee Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best director nominees Tony Kushner, from left, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best director nominees Tony Kushner, from left, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Eddie Murphy references Will Smith Oscars slap in Golden Globe award acceptance (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Eddie Murphy references Will Smith Oscars slap in Golden Globe award acceptance (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Taron Egerton, left, and best actor nominee Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taron Egerton, left, and best actor nominee Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Julia Garner poses with her Best Supporting Actress for a Television Series award for &quot;Ozark&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Julia Garner poses with her Best Supporting Actress for a Television Series award for "Ozark" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Eddie Murphy poses next to Tracy Morgan with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Eddie Murphy poses next to Tracy Morgan with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Quinta Brunson poses with her award for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot; at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Quinta Brunson poses with her award for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy (PA)

Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy (PA)

Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama for Elvis (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama for Elvis (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

80th Golden Globes awards does not shy away from controversial past (Chris Pizzello/AP)

80th Golden Globes awards does not shy away from controversial past (Chris Pizzello/AP)

MM Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for Naatu Naatu from RRR (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

MM Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for Naatu Naatu from RRR (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Later, accepting the award for best drama motion picture, Spielberg thanked his entire production team, including producer Kristie Macosko Krieger (right) (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Later, accepting the award for best drama motion picture, Spielberg thanked his entire production team, including producer Kristie Macosko Krieger (right) (Jordan Strauss/AP)

/

Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Most Watched

Privacy