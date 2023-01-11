Golden Globes 2023 - top 6 best dressed on the red carpet

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Zanna Roberts Rassi attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Zanna Roberts Rassi attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Rassi also opted for an old Hollywood glamour look to kick of awards season, with the Milk Makeup cofounder arriving on the red carpet in a cream-coloured strapless dress, which she paired with a black harness. She completed the look with black satin stilettos.
The Australian proved her Chanel days aren’t behind her yet after wowing in a pink chantilly lace and silk tulle custom gown with a chevron bodice last night. Embellished with 30,000 embroidered details, including feathers, bugle beads and sequins, it reportedly took 750 hours to make and was inspired by the label’s iconic Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture collection.
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Another sartorial trend that dominated the carpet was sequins, which is a tried and tested party gown style for good reason. Best Actress in a Motion Picture winner Michelle Yeoh sparkled in an Armani navy and silver strapless, sequin dress with a delightful peplum skirt.
Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The 53-yearold recreated the iconic tuxedo gown he first wore in 2019 at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. He arrived at the event in a couture look by Christian Siriano. The outfit consisted of a magenta velvet gown and bowtie over a white button shirt with a long pink train.
Siriano posted a photo of the Pose star in the outfit on Instagram, with the caption: “THE KING @theebillyporter in this custom Siriano tuxedo overlay gown tonight at the #goldenglobes! Bammm.”
We need your consent to load this Social Media content
We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content.
George and Tammy nominee Chastain also wowed in a sheer, embellished Oscar de la Renta gown. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the delicate strapless dress was covered in crystals that were sewn onto the nude-tone bodice in an intricate spider web pattern that radiated outwards from her stomach
SCROLL THROUGH THE GALLERY FOR ALL THE RED CARPET LOOKS
Golden Globes 2023 in pictures: All the red carpet looks and award winner pics Close
Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Director Martin McDonagh and Colin Farrell pose with their award for Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Domhnall Gleeson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Heidi Klum (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jenny Slate attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sarah Polley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bob Odenkirk attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nomineee Barry Keoghan arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Andrew Garfield attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The 80th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person in Los Angeles, after being forced off-air last year due to controversy (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Angela Bassett poses with her award for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Seth Rogen attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stephanie Hsu attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lauren Miller, left, and comedian Seth Rogen arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and Daniella Pick arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe Awards presenter Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Daisy Edgar Jones arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Julia Garner poses with her Best Supporting Actress for a Television Series award for "Ozark" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Quinta Brunson poses with her award for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Coolidge poses with her award for best supporting actress in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture for "The White Lotus" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Emma D’Arcy, Miguel Sapochnik, and Milly Alcock pose with the award for Best Television Series in Drama for "House of the Dragon" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ke Huy Quan poses with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The actor and comedian was presented with the coveted Cecil B DeMille award at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Golden Globe Award nominee Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Best director nominees Tony Kushner, from left, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Eddie Murphy references Will Smith Oscars slap in Golden Globe award acceptance (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Taron Egerton, left, and best actor nominee Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Julia Garner poses with her Best Supporting Actress for a Television Series award for "Ozark" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Eddie Murphy poses next to Tracy Morgan with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Quinta Brunson poses with her award for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy (PA)
Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama for Elvis (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
80th Golden Globes awards does not shy away from controversial past (Chris Pizzello/AP)
MM Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for Naatu Naatu from RRR (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Later, accepting the award for best drama motion picture, Spielberg thanked his entire production team, including producer Kristie Macosko Krieger (right) (Jordan Strauss/AP)