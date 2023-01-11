Golden Globes 2023 - top 6 best dressed on the red carpet

Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The 80th annual Golden Globes saw celebrities preening on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.

After a hiatus last year, this year’s ceremony returned more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names showing off all manners of show-stopping looks in Beverly Hills.

From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards show, arrived on the red carpet on Tuesday night in a blue vintage John Galliano gown.

Zanna Roberts Rassi

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Zanna Roberts Rassi attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Zanna Roberts Rassi attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Rassi also opted for an old Hollywood glamour look to kick of awards season, with the Milk Makeup cofounder arriving on the red carpet in a cream-coloured strapless dress, which she paired with a black harness. She completed the look with black satin stilettos.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Australian proved her Chanel days aren’t behind her yet after wowing in a pink chantilly lace and silk tulle custom gown with a chevron bodice last night. Embellished with 30,000 embroidered details, including feathers, bugle beads and sequins, it reportedly took 750 hours to make and was inspired by the label’s iconic Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture collection.

Michelle Yeoh

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Another sartorial trend that dominated the carpet was sequins, which is a tried and tested party gown style for good reason. Best Actress in a Motion Picture winner Michelle Yeoh sparkled in an Armani navy and silver strapless, sequin dress with a delightful peplum skirt.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 53-yearold recreated the iconic tuxedo gown he first wore in 2019 at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. He arrived at the event in a couture look by Christian Siriano. The outfit consisted of a magenta velvet gown and bowtie over a white button shirt with a long pink train.

Siriano posted a photo of the Pose star in the outfit on Instagram, with the caption: “THE KING @theebillyporter in this custom Siriano tuxedo overlay gown tonight at the #goldenglobes! Bammm.”

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

George and Tammy nominee Chastain also wowed in a sheer, embellished Oscar de la Renta gown. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the delicate strapless dress was covered in crystals that were sewn onto the nude-tone bodice in an intricate spider web pattern that radiated outwards from her stomach

