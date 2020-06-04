Giving body anxiety the one-two with boxing classes

Have you ever stood in front of the mirror – turning right and left, arching forward and back, side to side, to highlight the folds of fat on your waist?

Ever stand there pushing your belly out, sucking it in? How about pushing your shoulders out and grabbing some of the excess skin? Lying in bed at night tensing your stomach in the vain hope something resembling a six pack would appear?

As lockdown hit a couple of months ago, the anxiety brought on from a lack of exercise and a complete lack of fitness, was chewing me up and spitting me out.

It's incredible how a person normally so motivated can deteriorate into a lazy, self-pitying, put-it-on-the-long-finger type.

It had been months since this new father, pushing 40, had picked up a weight, ran a kilometer, squatted, lunged or punched a bag. But with an ever-expanding waistline and a headspace unravelling at the edges, it felt like it was time to get back to work.

However, each day that was due to be the day to start back training would come and go, every week a pound or two gained and, little by little, confidence would dwindle – with massive amounts of self-loathing creep in and always an excuse.

When I get out of shape it eats away at me. A negative vanity creeps in leaving me unable to pass a mirror, shop window or even car window without checking how I look. Those who know me would never suspect it, but it is all-consuming and not an hour would pass without it creeping back into my consciousness.

Thankfully, a couple of Dublin twins were brought to my attention a couple of months ago as this anxiety reached its peak.

Sean and Paddy Headon are the brains behind the Headon Boxing Academy and they, like every other fitness centre in the country, were forced to temporarily close their doors when the pandemic hit.

Not a pair to rest on their laurels, they took their academy into the homes of clients, providing a virtual one-to-one range of classes tailored to all skill and physical levels.

"What we offer in our three physical gyms is high-intensity boxing fitness classes - as opposed to what people would know as boxercise," Sean told me when we first spoke.

"85 per cent of our client base are women, which may seem strange to some when it comes to boxing, and we pride ourselves as coming from a boxing coaching background.

"We maintain that there is nothing like a boxing workout for both the body and mind. As you'll see from our workouts that you'll sample, they are extremely tough, and technical.

"We're not training our clients up to become competitive boxers but we are very much based on the learning element and if you saw the vast majority of our clients working in the gym you would say they look like boxers.

"That technicality is providing our clients with a mental workout on top of a physical one. Fitness and wellness are very important to us. It's different to hitting pads 100 times in a minute with the aim to simply getting the heart rate up, burning x amount of calories and heading home.

"We obviously want people to burn calories and to raise their heart rates but we also want them to learn that new skill, to take what they get from us and incorporate it into their mindset, give them confidence and that satisfaction that comes with excelling in something new."

I wanted to hear from existing members, and Doug Leddin seemed ideal.

For those unfamiliar with Doug, he is a fiercely impressive client of the Headons, and he too has been working hard from home during lockdown.

A mental health advocate who went global when posting a video discussing his decade long battle with depression, Doug explained the benefits of training with the Headons.

"I used to go to a normal gym before I met the guys," Doug says. "And the gym was grand, I used to do a lot of running but was then in a car crash so that skewed that a bit and definitely got me down.

"I needed to find other things to do to keep my mind active because when I work out – look, I'm not the fittest lad in the word, in fact I'm nowhere near even the fittest lad in the Headon classes.

"But I don't work out to get fit, I work out for my mental health. I would have completely different goals to what you might have or what someone else in a class might have. When I finish a session I would be looking for a Dominos or a takeaway.

"I'm in a different mindset, I'm doing it to release stress. And I have two left feet as hands but I love the boxing classes.

"In your head it's daunting, to take up something like boxing but for me, and I am not just saying this because I know you're writing a piece, but taking these classes has been the number one thing for me to release stress.

"And during lockdown it's been very difficult but having the classes has been a major factor in keeping that routine and having that stress release."

That's all well and good, but why sign up, mid pandemic, when I can YouTube any amount of workouts and go about my business?

"We're going to link you up to our system and let you have a run at it," Paddy says. "Check out what we have to offer and we'll check back in next week?"

It was ballsy, and risky, and I liked it.

The first thing I found was a very thorough timetable. Daily classes run into the double figures midweek and there are also plenty at the weekend.

Thankfully, I'm still working at full capacity – from home - and the lads have cleverly framed their classes around different working days, beginning at 7am, running through at lunchtime and again in the evening until 9pm.

And this, as simple as it may seem, has provided a routine and stability which has helped set me up to throw myself into training with Sean and Paddy – from the comfort of my living room.

The benefits of having this structure to my training cannot be overstated – reserving classes for the week brings purpose to training – it takes a weight off, knowing what is coming. There is a fresh, planned-out, intense class on the way that has just been recorded the day before – one I've never seen before.

One of the more impressive aspects it's the range of classes – a personal favourite is the Pure Boxing class which focuses on the technique side of boxing with strength and conditioning work integrated - it burns through 600 calories per session.

There are six different types of class available and the HBA Signature Session, 10 rounds session, Sprint and Burn, and Sweat class (given by three-times 'Ireland's fittest man' Jamie Headon, the lads' big brother) will take you to your physical limits while never neglecting the core ethos of what the Headons offer.

Learning the technique of boxing is consistently at the forefront of the workouts, and I'm always booked straight into the next day's classes as soon as I can catch my breath.

With two live Zoom classes now on offer every day with the lads, there is an added dimension to training with the Headon Boxing Academy Online – there's no opportunity to coast as the guys are watching, always positive, always encouraging.

My body and mind are guessing, and I'm reaping the physical and mental rewards.

When I send them a two-minute video of my own freestyle boxing, they are straight on the phone with advice and constructive criticism. It's the kind of thing that makes you feel like you're in the gym, hitting pads and learning. You feel valued.

Week on week the improvement continues and I'm loving being able to boast that I've learned how to box, put together combinations of straight punches, hooks, uppercuts and move my head and feet like Kellie Harrington in her lockdown videos.

Motivated, stronger, fitter and healthier, there is no more procrastination and plenty or improvement being made - plus the dad bod is disappearing.

Most importantly, however, my anxiety levels have decreased dramatically and, even though the mirror is still a factor, there is some pride as the new version of me stares back.

There is still plenty of work to do but the niggling shame has been replaced by a sense of pride and that, for me, is priceless.

