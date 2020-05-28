Girl (5) rescued in major operation after drifting out to sea on inflatable device in Kerry

A MAJOR rescue operation was mounted in Kerry after a little girl drifted out to sea on an inflatable device.

Coast Guard units, including the Shannon-based Rescue 115 Sikorsky helicopter as well as RNLI, Gardaí and paramedics, scrambled to assist the rescue operation outside Ballybunion shortly after 3pm.

The incident unfolded when a five-year-old girl apparently took an inflatable leisure device similar to a lie-low to the water's edge after attending the beach with her family.

While playing with the device, she suddenly got caught in the ebbing tide which swept her out to sea.

A number of adults at Littor Strand in north Kerry realised the child's predicament and tried to go to her aid but she had been carried too far out from shore.

The alarm was immediately raised and the major rescue operation swung into gear under the supervision of the Valentia Coast Guard Centre.

Locals tried to keep the lie-low in sight as it drifted out to sea in a bid to guide rescue services to the child's precise location.

Rescue 115 was on the scene within minutes of launch and spotted the child.

She was winched up to the helicopter and then transferred to a waiting lifeboat launched from Kilrush.

The child, accompanied by her mother, was later transferred to University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

She was being assessed and treated for shock, exposure and suspected hypothermia.

It is understood the family are from Limerick and had spent the day at the popular Kerry coastal resort.

The dramatic rescue took place just 24 hours after two separate rescue operations involving swimmers in west Cork.

One involved four young boys who got into difficulty near Inchydoney while the second involved two young women outside Glandore.

Irish Water Safety (IWS) have urged people to exercise maximum caution at rivers, lakes and the seaside as Ireland is set for glorious weather over the June bank holiday weekend and temperatures soaring to almost 27C.

