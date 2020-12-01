Gilligan gun warning: Latest home shooting message from rivals to crime boss

Gardaí are investigating whether the latest reported gun attack at the home of the sister of jailed crimelord John Gilligan was an attempt by local rivals to issue a sinister warning to the notorious mobster.

Officers from Ronanstown garda station rushed to the scene about 3.45pm on Sunday after they got reports about shots being fired at the innocent woman's in Greenfort Crescent, Clondalkin.

No one was injured in the incident and gardaí could find no evidence of fresh damage to the property.

Shots were fired at a house in Ronanstown

Whatsapp Shots were fired at a house in Ronanstown There have been no arrests in the case. "This woman has absolutely no involvement in crime but she does know people who are heavily involved and this includes her brother John, who is currently in custody in Spain as part of a drugs and firearms trafficking investigation," a source told independent.ie last night. Gilligan's attempts to re-establish himself as a major player in organised crime are in jeopardy after his high profile arrest in Spain in October. However, gardaí suspect that in the months before his arrest, the 68-year-old had been using the postal system to get cannabis, pills and firearms into the country, and his operation was beginning to thrive. This has led to an escalating row between Gilligan's associates and an organised gang headed by two dangerous Clondalkin brothers which is considered why the property in Greenfort Crescent is being targeted by gunmen. A number of shots were fired at the home on October 13. During that terrifying incident a gang of thugs gained access to the house and caused damage inside. A 26-year-old Tallaght criminal was arrested by armed gardaí shortly afterwards but he was released without charge. "The Clondalkin gang that are rowing with Gilligan really hate his guts and they are being looked at in relation to both incidents," a source said. It previously emerged that a handgun seized at the Spanish home of John Gilligan was not the same weapon used in the murder of Sunday Independent journalist Veronica Guerin in 1996. Buried Tests were carried out on the Colt Python revolver which police found buried in the garden of the drug trafficker's house in Alicante. Gilligan, who Spanish authorities say was the leader of the gang, was arrested with five other associates in a high-profile operation. Police also seized 8kg of cannabis, more than 25,000 pills, vehicles and mobile phones. The arrests followed a year-long investigation into Gilligan's attempts to begin rebuilding his drug-trafficking and firearms operation. This has brought him into major conflict with the rival Clondalkin drugs mob.