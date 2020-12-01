| 5.4°C Dublin

Gilligan gun warning: Latest home shooting message from rivals to crime boss


John Gilligan

John Gilligan

John Gilligan

John Gilligan

Ken Foy and Conor Feehan

Gardaí are investigating whether the latest reported gun attack at the home of the sister of jailed crimelord John Gilligan was an attempt by local rivals to issue a sinister warning to the notorious mobster.

Officers from Ronanstown garda station rushed to the scene about 3.45pm on Sunday after they got reports about shots being fired at the innocent woman's in Greenfort Crescent, Clondalkin.

No one was injured in the incident and gardaí could find no evidence of fresh damage to the property.

