Get €10 off €50 at LloydsPharmacy

Pick up the Irish Independent today to get your €10 off €50 voucher to use in any LloydsPharmacy nationwide.

LloydsPharmacy will remain open throughout these difficult times, serving our communities and patients throughout Ireland in a safe and friendly environment. So if you need advice or support on the perfect cold medicine to help with that pesky dry cough or need help picking the perfect Christmas gift from our fantastic range of gift sets and hampers, our teams are here to help. You can find your local pharmacy or shop online at www.lloydspharmacy.ie.

Online Editors