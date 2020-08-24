Gavin Bazunu set for Rochdale loan move from City

Promising Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is set to join League One side Rochdale on loan for the forthcoming English season and the announcement is expected to be accompanied by positive news about his Manchester City future.

The 18-year-old joined City from Shamrock Rovers in 2019 after signing a pre-contract deal the previous summer and he is held in high regard by the hierarchy at City.

That was reflected by his addition into the City Champions League squad for their aborted attempt to win the competition.

The next stage of Bazunu's English development is first team football and Rochdale has emerged as the destination where the Dubliner will seek to further his education.

He was viewed as a long term project by City when they paid Rovers close to €500,000 for his services.

Read More

Rochdale are managed by Corkman Brian Barry-Murphy who has worked wonders operating off a tight budget by English third tier standards.

However, it is anticipated that news of Bazunu's short term departure from his parent club will be tied in with a longer term contractual update that reflects City's satisfaction with his progress.

Online Editors