Gardai investigating if house blaze was result of arson

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a fire broke out at a residence in Co Louth on Sunday morning.

At approximately 3:35am, a house on Clontygora Court in Dundalk caught fire after residents in the surrounding area reportedly heard a loud bang.

The five occupants of the house were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

It is understood some of the occupants of the house are being treated for leg injuries after jumping from upstairs windows to escape the blaze.

Gardai are investigating if the blaze was as a result of arson.

The house was significantly damaged during this incident. The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and a full investigation is underway.

No arrests have been made to date.

Gardaí at Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the areas of Clontygara Court and Hoey's Lane between 3am and 4am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

