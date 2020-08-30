Gardaí investigating death of man in Killarney

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man in Killarney.

A man in his 20s was discovered lying unconscious outside the entrance to a hotel on the Muckross Road shortly after 11.30pm.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The body of the man remains at the scene, which is sealed off for a technical examination.

A post mortem examination will be carried out later, which will determine the course of the investigation.

In a statement this morning, gardaí described the death as "unexplained".

Online Editors