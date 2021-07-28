Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man (60s) dies in fatal Co Kildare road collision

A man in his 60s has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Mainham, Clane, Co. Kildare.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

The collision occurred between 11.45pm last night and 12.15am this morning on the R407 road and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Naas mortuary where a post-mortem will take place.

No other injuries were reported.

The R407 road is currently closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the R407 (Clane to Kilcock road), and any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), have been asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.